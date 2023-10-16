Six-year-old Palestinian boy stabbed to death in Gaza war-related killing in US

CHICAGO – Police in the United States have arrested a 71-year-old man for murdering six-year-old boy and seriously wounding his 32-year-old mother, who are Palestinian-American.
Police said the Muslim family were targeted because of their faith and as a response to the war between Israel and Hamas.
“Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the on-going Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis,” the Will County Sheriff’s Office in suburban Chicago said in a statement on Sunday.
It said the officers found both victims on Saturday morning at a home around 65km southwest of Chicago, adding that the minor was pronounced dead at the hospital as he was stabbed 26 times with a large military-style knife.
Police said the mother had more than a dozen stab wounds on her body. She is being treated at a hospital and she is expected to survive.
Meanwhile, CAIR National, American’s largest Muslim civil rights organization, has condemned the incident.
“We are shocked and disturbed to learn that a landlord in Chicago expressing anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian views broke into a Muslim family's apartment and attacked them with a knife, injuring the mother and killing her 6-year-old son, Wadea Al-Fayoume,” it wrote on microblogging site X.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">We are shocked and disturbed to learn that a landlord in Chicago expressing anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian views broke into a Muslim family's apartment and attacked them with a knife, injuring the mother and killing her 6-year-old son, Wadea Al-Fayoume. <a href="https://twitter.com/cairchicago?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cairchicago</a> will hold a… <a href="https://t.co/N0ILuevq4n">pic.twitter.com/N0ILuevq4n</a></p>— CAIR National (@CAIRNational) <a href="https://twitter.com/CAIRNational/status/1713629072843030969?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 15, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
The Islamophobic rhetoric and anti-Palestinian racism being spread by politicians, media outlets, and social media platforms must stop, it added.
On the other hand, death toll of Palestinians in Gaza has surged to 2,400 as Israel continues to pound the region with air strikes.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 16, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|175.25
|177
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
On Monday, October 16, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs206,900 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs177,390.
Daily Pakistan presents you with accurate and updated gold rates as per the Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
Today Gold Price was updated on Monday, October 16, 2023. As per the latest rate, single tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs206,900.
22 Karat Gold price is Rs189,660, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs181,040 and 18k gold rate is currently being sold at Rs155,175 for a single tola.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,370
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.