Kiran Ashfaque wins hearts with latest pictures

Kiran Ashfaque Hussain Dar is a multi-talented and accomplished model and social media influencer. Besides her phenomenal acting, she rose to fame after getting married to the actor Imran Ashraf Awan. Well, the two celebrities Kiran and Imran recently parted ways and now successfully co-parenting their son Roham.
Ashfaque has made her mark in the entertainment industry as a model and actress, in addition to running her own clothing brand.
Recently, she took to her Instagram to post a carousel of pictures of herself looking stunning in sarees and having a time of her life with her friends.
On the work front, Kiran appeared in a few popular dramas including the serial "Khasara".
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 27, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 07:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|264
|266
|Euro
|EUR
|274
|276.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|311
|314
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|176
|178
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|615.68
|620.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|188
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.12
|34.37
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.83
|34.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.52
|29.87
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|756.69
|761.69
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|600.37
|604.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.5
|64
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,900 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,000.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs150,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 173,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,900
|PKR 2,100
