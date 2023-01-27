Kiran Ashfaque wins hearts with latest pictures

Kiran Ashfaque Hussain Dar is a multi-talented and accomplished model and social media influencer. Besides her phenomenal acting, she rose to fame after getting married to the actor Imran Ashraf Awan. Well, the two celebrities Kiran and Imran recently parted ways and now successfully co-parenting their son Roham.

Ashfaque has made her mark in the entertainment industry as a model and actress, in addition to running her own clothing brand.

Recently, she took to her Instagram to post a carousel of pictures of herself looking stunning in sarees and having a time of her life with her friends.

On the work front, Kiran appeared in a few popular dramas including the serial "Khasara".