Hamza claims four titles in 1st Ch Nazir Ahmad Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis

LAHORE – High-flying Hamza Ali Rizwan clinched four titles in the 1st Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2023 that concluded here at the Chanan Din Tennis Coaching Center 32-Main Gulberg on Sunday.
Hamza Ali Rizwan clinched the first title of the tournament by beating spirited Zohaib Afzal Malik 7-5, 6-4 after a tough fight. Hamza then completed the brace of the titles when he, partnering with Shahid Zahid, outpaced the duo of Islmail Ahmed and Zobaib Afzal Malik 8-4 in the boys U-18 doubles final. Hamza completed the hat-trick of the titles by beating Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-3 in the boys U-14 final. He claimed the fourth title when he, partnering with Zohaib Afzal Malik, got w/o against Abdul Rahman and Hajra Suhail in the U-14 doubles finals.
Hamza Ali Rizwan dedicated his four titles to his Ace Tennis Academy and Aisam ul Haq Qureshi. “I am grateful to the tennis legend of Pakistan Aisam Bhai. Under his patronage, the Ace Tennis Academy has been transforming the young talent into the champions. The players of the academy are winning national and international titles and I am hopeful that under his able guidance, I will also succeed in winning international laurels for Pakistan.”
In the boys/girls U-10 final, Mustafa Uzair Rana beat M Maaz Shahbaz 6-2. In the boys/girls U-8, Ahsan Bari grabbed gold medal, Daniyal Afzal Malik silver medal and Murtaza bronze medal. In the boys/girls U-6, Shahreem Umer claimed gold medal, Mamnoon Bari silver medal and Mian Murad bronze medal. In the beginners stage category, Semi bin Anoosh earned gold medal, Arham Ahmad silver and Riam Shehryar Arshad bronze medal.
International tennis player Asiam ul Haq Qureshi and ITF seniors champion Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) graced the concluding ceremony as chief guests and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. Tournament Director Imran Nazir, Mepco tennis coach Mrs. Shehla Rehan, Tournament Coordinator, players, their families and tennis lovers were also present on the occasion.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 12, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|269.03
|269.53
|Euro
|EUR
|288.93
|289.53
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|325.8
|326.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.16
|73.46
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.6
|71.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.8
|742.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Karachi
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Quetta
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Attock
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Multan
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,400
|PKR 2,350
