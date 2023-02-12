Hamza claims four titles in 1st Ch Nazir Ahmad Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis

LAHORE – High-flying Hamza Ali Rizwan clinched four titles in the 1st Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2023 that concluded here at the Chanan Din Tennis Coaching Center 32-Main Gulberg on Sunday.

Hamza Ali Rizwan clinched the first title of the tournament by beating spirited Zohaib Afzal Malik 7-5, 6-4 after a tough fight. Hamza then completed the brace of the titles when he, partnering with Shahid Zahid, outpaced the duo of Islmail Ahmed and Zobaib Afzal Malik 8-4 in the boys U-18 doubles final. Hamza completed the hat-trick of the titles by beating Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-3 in the boys U-14 final. He claimed the fourth title when he, partnering with Zohaib Afzal Malik, got w/o against Abdul Rahman and Hajra Suhail in the U-14 doubles finals.

Hamza Ali Rizwan dedicated his four titles to his Ace Tennis Academy and Aisam ul Haq Qureshi. “I am grateful to the tennis legend of Pakistan Aisam Bhai. Under his patronage, the Ace Tennis Academy has been transforming the young talent into the champions. The players of the academy are winning national and international titles and I am hopeful that under his able guidance, I will also succeed in winning international laurels for Pakistan.”

In the boys/girls U-10 final, Mustafa Uzair Rana beat M Maaz Shahbaz 6-2. In the boys/girls U-8, Ahsan Bari grabbed gold medal, Daniyal Afzal Malik silver medal and Murtaza bronze medal. In the boys/girls U-6, Shahreem Umer claimed gold medal, Mamnoon Bari silver medal and Mian Murad bronze medal. In the beginners stage category, Semi bin Anoosh earned gold medal, Arham Ahmad silver and Riam Shehryar Arshad bronze medal.

International tennis player Asiam ul Haq Qureshi and ITF seniors champion Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) graced the concluding ceremony as chief guests and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. Tournament Director Imran Nazir, Mepco tennis coach Mrs. Shehla Rehan, Tournament Coordinator, players, their families and tennis lovers were also present on the occasion.