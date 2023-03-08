Search

Google marks International Women’s Day with mutual support theme doodle

Web Desk 12:04 PM | 8 Mar, 2023
Just like every special occasion, search engine Google is celebrating International Women’s Day with a special doodle.

This year, Google marked the day with the theme of mutual support, representing women supporting each other in society.

In a statement, the search engine said vignettes within each letter underline a few areas in which women around the world support each other to progress and help for the betterment.

It shows women addressing public platforms, being vocal for their rights, contributing in medicine and other sciences, and in the role of mother.

Doodle artist Alyssa Winans, who designed this year's doodle, called the vignette shows women supporting women, saying she was able to spend a lot of time reflecting on all the ways she has been supported by other women.

International Women's Day being observed today with innovation, tech for gender equality in focus

