Google marks International Women’s Day with mutual support theme doodle

Just like every special occasion, search engine Google is celebrating International Women’s Day with a special doodle.
This year, Google marked the day with the theme of mutual support, representing women supporting each other in society.
In a statement, the search engine said vignettes within each letter underline a few areas in which women around the world support each other to progress and help for the betterment.
It shows women addressing public platforms, being vocal for their rights, contributing in medicine and other sciences, and in the role of mother.
Doodle artist Alyssa Winans, who designed this year's doodle, called the vignette shows women supporting women, saying she was able to spend a lot of time reflecting on all the ways she has been supported by other women.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday and was being traded at Rs277.40 against the US dollar in the interbank market.
During the trading, the local currency rupee appreciated 0.17percent with an increase of Re0.47 against the greenback. Rupee upward trajectory continues as the currency settled at 277.87, an appreciation of 0.05% against USD on Tuesday.
Pakistani rupee gained momentum as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,800 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Karachi
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Islamabad
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Peshawar
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Quetta
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Sialkot
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Attock
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Gujranwala
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Jehlum
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Multan
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Gujrat
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Nawabshah
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Chakwal
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Hyderabad
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Nowshehra
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Sargodha
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Faisalabad
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
|Mirpur
|PKR 196,800
|PKR 2,185
