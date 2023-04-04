Pakistan observes Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's 44th death anniversary

Public holiday in Sindh today
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday is observing the 44th death anniversary of former Prime Minister and Pakistan People’s Party leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.
44 years on, the legacy of the former premier continues to inspire Pakistanis; especially the leaders and activists of his party who are set to observe his death anniversary today.
Bhuttos’ scion will organize prayers at the district level to mark the death anniversary of the party founder. A public meeting in connection with the anniversary would be held in Garhi Khuda Bux outside the mausoleum of Bhuttos where PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto and other party leaders will address the meeting.
In his message, former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari said Pakistan and the Constitution of 1973 are the heritage passed on to them by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He pledged not to hesitate to render any sacrifice for the sake of Pakistan’s security and Constitution.
سابق صدر مملکت اور صدر پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی پارلیمنٹیرینز آصف علی زرداری کا پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی کے بانی چیئرمین قائد عوام ذوالفقار علی بھٹو شہید کے یوم شہادت پر پیغام— PPP (@MediaCellPPP) April 3, 2023
پاکستان اور 1973 کا آئین شہید قائد عوام ذوالفقار علی بھٹو کی امانت ہیں۔ آصف علی زرداری@AAliZardari #SalamBhutto pic.twitter.com/kA01ezlBqJ
Bhutto was known for being the politician who ended the politics of cabals of wealthy landowners and bureaucrats who ruled South Asian nations during military regimes. PPP founder promised food, clothing and shelter to the masses as he went electioneering in the markets and remote areas.
He got his education at Berkeley and Oxford and was trained as a barrister at the prestigious Lincolns Inn. He joined politics as a cabinet member of Iskander Mirza, before being assigned to several ministries during President Ayub Khan’s military rule.
Bhutto laid the foundation of PPP in 1967 and served as the 4th President till 1973 when he became prime minister after parliament unanimously approved a new constitution.
In 1977, then Army Chief Zia-ul-Haq deposed the PPP leader in a coup and executed him by the Supreme Court in 1979 for authorising the murder of a political opponent, Ahmad Raza Khan Kasuri.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 04, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.05
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.53
|352.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.95
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.54
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.74
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.37
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|744.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.56
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|312.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,600 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
