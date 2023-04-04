Pakistan observes Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's 44th death anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday is observing the 44th death anniversary of former Prime Minister and Pakistan People’s Party leader Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

44 years on, the legacy of the former premier continues to inspire Pakistanis; especially the leaders and activists of his party who are set to observe his death anniversary today.

Bhuttos’ scion will organize prayers at the district level to mark the death anniversary of the party founder. A public meeting in connection with the anniversary would be held in Garhi Khuda Bux outside the mausoleum of Bhuttos where PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto and other party leaders will address the meeting.

In his message, former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari said Pakistan and the Constitution of 1973 are the heritage passed on to them by Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. He pledged not to hesitate to render any sacrifice for the sake of Pakistan’s security and Constitution.

سابق صدر مملکت اور صدر پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی پارلیمنٹیرینز آصف علی زرداری کا پاکستان پیپلز پارٹی کے بانی چیئرمین قائد عوام ذوالفقار علی بھٹو شہید کے یوم شہادت پر پیغام



Bhutto was known for being the politician who ended the politics of cabals of wealthy landowners and bureaucrats who ruled South Asian nations during military regimes. PPP founder promised food, clothing and shelter to the masses as he went electioneering in the markets and remote areas.

He got his education at Berkeley and Oxford and was trained as a barrister at the prestigious Lincolns Inn. He joined politics as a cabinet member of Iskander Mirza, before being assigned to several ministries during President Ayub Khan’s military rule.

Bhutto laid the foundation of PPP in 1967 and served as the 4th President till 1973 when he became prime minister after parliament unanimously approved a new constitution.

In 1977, then Army Chief Zia-ul-Haq deposed the PPP leader in a coup and executed him by the Supreme Court in 1979 for authorising the murder of a political opponent, Ahmad Raza Khan Kasuri.