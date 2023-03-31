Sindh govt announces public holiday on April 4

The Sindh government on Thursday announced the public holiday on April 4, on account of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's death anniversary.

"The Government of Sindh declares 4 April, 2023 (Tuesday) as a Public Holiday on the occasion of 44th Martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto”, Ex-Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, throughout the Province of Sindh," a notification said.

In line with the notification, all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils are under the administrative control of the provincial government of Sindh will remain closed.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was born on January 5, 1928. He was a seasoned politician and formed the Pakistan People’s Party — now being led by his maternal grandson, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari — on November 30, 1967.

He was hanged after a controversial trial on April 4, 1979.