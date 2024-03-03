Search

Anwaar Kakar vacates PM House, hours before announcement of new prime minister

Waqas Ahmed
05:42 PM | 3 Mar, 2024
Anwaar Kakar vacates PM House, hours before announcement of new prime minister
ISLAMABAD – The outgoing interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday vacated Prime Minister's House, before the announcement of new premier. 

Kakar, who served as longed interim prime minister in history of Pakistan, reportedly moved to Bungalow No. 15 in Minister's Enclave.

Reports in local media said Kakar demanded a bullet-proof vehicle and staffers as per the regulations.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar took oath as the 8th caretaker prime minister of Pakistan to head an interim government in August 2023 to oversee general elections that were slated for November last year, but were delayed till Feb 8, 2024. 

Kakar represents Balochistan province and was previously a member of the Balochistan Awami Party. 

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Waqas Ahmed

Waqas Ahmed is Editor, Digital Media, at Daily Pakistan Global. You can reach him at waqas@dailypakistan.com.pk

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal – March 3, 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against USD and other currencies in the open market on March 3, 2024 (Sunday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.3 for buying and 282.45 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan – March 3, 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.3 282.45
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 77
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.97 745.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.23 40.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 901.62 910.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.97 170.97
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.13 27.43
Swiss Franc CHF 314.07 316.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.74 7.89

