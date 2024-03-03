Anwaar Kakar vacates PM House, hours before announcement of new prime minister

ISLAMABAD – The outgoing interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday vacated Prime Minister's House, before the announcement of new premier.

Kakar, who served as longed interim prime minister in history of Pakistan, reportedly moved to Bungalow No. 15 in Minister's Enclave.

Reports in local media said Kakar demanded a bullet-proof vehicle and staffers as per the regulations.

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar took oath as the 8th caretaker prime minister of Pakistan to head an interim government in August 2023 to oversee general elections that were slated for November last year, but were delayed till Feb 8, 2024.

Kakar represents Balochistan province and was previously a member of the Balochistan Awami Party.