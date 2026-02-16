How Tiktok Is Collecting Your Data Without You Even Logging In

KARACHI – A tiny digital spy called TikTok Pixel is quietly following millions every move. You don’t even need a TikTok account for it to track you. Every click, every scroll, every page you visit could be feeding one of the world’s largest advertising machines.

Shocking new research reveals that TikTok’s “Pixel” tracking tool is lurking on thousands of websites worldwide, silently monitoring users’ browsing habits.

Experts warn that recent updates allow this system to collect even more personal data, even if you don’t have TikTok account. For instance, filling out online forms or clicking certain buttons can automatically send your information to advertising networks, without you ever knowing.

While TikTok insists that it maintains a transparent privacy policy and that websites are responsible for sharing data, privacy specialists advise extreme caution. They recommend using secure browsers, installing tracker-blocking extensions, and regularly reviewing your privacy settings.

TikTok and other social media apps collect personal, behavioral, and device data, including your profile details, videos watched, interactions, location, and even browsing activity via its Pixel tracking tool, affecting both users and non-users. This data can be shared with advertisers, business partners, and service providers, enabling targeted ads and detailed behavioral profiling.

While TikTok offers privacy controls like private accounts, restricted mode, and ad personalization, these settings don’t fully prevent background tracking or data collection.