Ahsan Iqbal heads to Dhaka for Bangladesh PM’s oath-taking ceremony

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday left for Dhaka to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bangladesh’s newly-elected Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

Representing Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iqbal will hold crucial meetings with senior officials in Bangladesh.

Ahsan Iqbal expressed that strengthening the friendly relations between the two countries will open new avenues for growth in political, economic, and financial sectors.

He added that Pakistan remained hopeful about the future progress in political and economic cooperation between both nations.

The Bangladesh government officially invited PM Shehbaz to attend the oath-taking ceremony. However, due to the Prime Minister’s foreign visit, Ahsan Iqbal will represent the Pakistani government at the event.

BNP captured two-thirds majority, securing at least 212 of the 299 parliamentary seats, while the opposition Jamaat-e-Islami and allies won 70 seats. This marks the BNP’s return to power after 20 years, promising much-needed stability to a nation rocked by anti-Hasina protests that disrupted daily life and major industries, including Bangladesh’s world-renowned garment sector.

Despite the overwhelming victory, BNP called for prayers nationwide instead of celebrations, underscoring a message of humility and national unity.