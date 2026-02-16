Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza escapes another Attempt on his Life by ‘TLP Activist’

ISLAMABAD – YouTuber and self acclaimed religious scholar Engineer Muhammad Ali Mirza escaped anothet violent attack during a public lecture.

As per sources, a young man allegedly linked with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) assaulted Mirza at end of a lecture while a photo session was underway.

Eyewitnesses say the attacker, who was from Abbottabad, grabbed Mirza by the neck and attempted to strangle him, while violently throwing his turban to the ground. During the assault, the assailant reportedly shouted slogans and repeatedly raised TLP chants.

The case has been officially registered under the complaint of a core committee member of Mirza’s own organization, Quran-o-Sunnat Research Academy. Authorities are investigating the incident, though the hardliner religious party has so far remained silent on the matter.

This is not the first time Mirza has faced life-threatening violence. He previously survived stabbing attack at his academy, during which an assailant tried to kill him with a knife. Despite sustaining injuries, Mirza emerged alive after being assisted by his followers.

Mirza’s outspoken religious commentary has often made him a highly controversial figure. While he enjoys following in millions on social media and in religious circles, his views have also provoked criticism and threats from more conservative factions.

His legal history added to the controversy surrounding him. He was previously arrested in an alleged blasphemy case and spent several months in jail before being released on bail. Despite his release, tensions surrounding his teachings have continued, and yesterday’s attack underscores the ongoing risks he faces.

The latest attack on Engineer Mirza reignited debate across Pakistan regarding religious freedom, public safety, and the challenges faced by scholars who take unconventional stances on religious interpretation.