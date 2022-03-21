Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic under fire in Pakistan over lingerie ad
Turkish beauty Esra Bilgic is the epitome of an endearing and exuberant woman who has mastered the art of leaving the fans awestruck with her one glimpse.
The Dirilis: Ertugrul star is undoubtedly a star performer who has an enthralling Instagram feed that keeps the admirers hooked. However, this time around Esra’s bold wardrobe choices has created a ruckus online.
Turning to Instagram handle, Bilgiç shared her collaboration with the globally famous lingerie company while promoting their latest collection, Love Cloud
Subjected to the severe backlash, the Turkish beauty triggered the masses especially Pakistan's moral brigade because her outfit was labelled as 'revealing'. The keyboard warriors did not hold back and shamed her choice of clothing.
Despite the brutal moral policing, the gorgeous star seems to brush the mean comments of trolling community under the rug.
On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29.
