Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic under fire in Pakistan over lingerie ad
Web Desk
05:15 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic under fire in Pakistan over lingerie ad
Source: Instagram
Share

Turkish beauty Esra Bilgic is the epitome of an endearing and exuberant woman who has mastered the art of leaving the fans awestruck with her one glimpse.

The Dirilis: Ertugrul star is undoubtedly a star performer who has an enthralling Instagram feed that keeps the admirers hooked. However, this time around Esra’s bold wardrobe choices has created a ruckus online.

Turning to Instagram handle, Bilgiç shared her collaboration with the globally famous lingerie company while promoting their latest collection, Love Cloud

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Esra Bilgic (@esbilgic)

Subjected to the severe backlash, the Turkish beauty triggered the masses especially Pakistan's moral brigade because her outfit was labelled as 'revealing'. The keyboard warriors did not hold back and shamed her choice of clothing.

Despite the brutal moral policing, the gorgeous star seems to brush the mean comments of trolling community under the rug.

On the work front, Esra is currently seen in the drama serial Kanunsuz Topraklar also featuring co-star Uğur Güneş. The drama premiered on September 29.

Ayesha Omar talks about Esra Bilgic following her ... 06:51 PM | 15 Mar, 2022

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar and popular host Anoushey Ashraf recently made an appearance on the talk show Time Out with ...

More From This Category
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new dance video goes ...
03:35 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Mehwish Hayat wins hearts with her performance in ...
04:00 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Sonam Kapoor expecting first child with husband ...
11:37 AM | 21 Mar, 2022
Pakistani singer Asim Azhar announces engagement ...
07:45 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Hareem Farooq sets internet on fire in sleeveless ...
06:24 PM | 20 Mar, 2022
Hania Aamir surprises wedding guests with killer ...
04:00 PM | 20 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic under fire in Pakistan over lingerie ad
05:15 PM | 21 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr