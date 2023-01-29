Ushna Shah rants on petrol shortage, blackouts and Twitterati just can’t handle it

Massive power outage in Pakistan left millions without electricity earlier this week as the South Asian nation plunged into darkness, and social media was all lit up with hilarious reactions.

Several trends about power outages were all over social sites with tweeps coming up with their own hilarious reasons for the situation.

Amid the hot discussions, several celebrities also took to social media to take a jibe at the ruling alliance while others seem depressed as the country of over 220 million is facing the worst economic crisis in recent memory with hours of load shedding becoming a regular thing to witness.

Lollywood's diva Ushna Shah, known for bringing much more to the table than her charisma and talent, also took to Twitter where she shared a witty post that garnered unwanted attention.

The Habs star revealed that it is not easy for her to sing the national anthem with no power for an extended period of time.

“I love my country, I love my identity, I love my fellow Pakistanis. But when there is no electricity and gas at the same time, shortage on petrol and UPS crashing due to overuse: literally no way to power the house when I need coffee…Well…tarana gana thora mushkil hei,” her tweet cited.

I love my country, I love my identity, I love my fellow Pakistanis. But when there is no electricity and gas at the same time, shortage on petrol and UPS crashing due to overuse: literally no way to power the house when I need coffee.. well.. tarana gana thora mushkil hei. — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) January 28, 2023

Several distressed citizens also retweeted her post and came up with hilarious reactions, venting out anger while others advised her not to compare patriotism with the personal inconvenience.

Here’s how people reacted:

