PowerOutrage - Twitter erupts into memes as #Pakistan plunges into darkness

The Ministry of Energy reported a power breakdown on Monday morning, caused by a decrease in the frequency of the national grid.
While officials have stated that power will be restored within 12 hours, Pakistanis are frustrated and are expressing their disappointment on social media, often using humour to cope with the inconvenience.
Flooding social media with memes and rib-tickling content, many users said they woke up to no electricity in their homes. Since then, #PowerOutrage has been trending on the internet.
Mom bringing out the torches and cylinder ????????: #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/WbKnFZPQzh— Brownie ✨ (@the_desi_dream) January 23, 2023
Scens right now #poweroutage pic.twitter.com/P9AdBrRLgM— Qasim ali (@i_qasimali) January 23, 2023
Not sure about whether to turn my half-charged laptop on yet or to conserve battery for a meeting I have in the evening. ???? #Blackout— Hania (@han3yy) January 23, 2023
Hearing ountrywide power breakdown.#poweroutage pic.twitter.com/AeaISjmjcK— Haroon (@ThisHaroon) January 23, 2023
I'm reading tweets about power outage wd 10% cellphone charging. ????#poweroutage #ElectricityShutDown pic.twitter.com/li4o5zqNfV— Shoaib Zahid (@ShoaibZahid6) January 23, 2023
Nobody people with solar panels in their homes. pic.twitter.com/ASRV7X0Cx5— Huzaifa_Bhatti (@huzzi_here) January 23, 2023
Electricity has been restored in some parts of the country after a major power breakdown hit Pakistan early Monday. According to reports, the power supply was restored in Rawalpindi's cantonment area after eight hours of outage. Moreover, the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) restored power to half of the feeders in the province.
In a statement, the PESCO spokesman said that "out of 123 feeders, electricity has been restored to 50 per cent of the feeders," adding that "work of restoration of electricity on the essential feeders of Peshawar is under way".
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 23, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|237.65
|240.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|308
|311
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.8
|69.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.4
|67.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174
|175.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|613
|617.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|186
|187.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|34.02
|34.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|33.42
|33.77
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.36
|29.71
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.81
|2.89
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.51
|2.55
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|750.3
|755.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|52.59
|53.04
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|148.33
|149.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|596.4
|600.9
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|63.08
|63.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|178
|179.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|250.23
|251.98
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.98
|7.08
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,050 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs160,370.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs147,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,990.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 187,050
|PKR 2,100
