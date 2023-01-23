Search

Pakistan

Former Indian spymaster calls for dialogue with Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute 

Web Desk 05:21 PM | 23 Jan, 2023
Former Indian spymaster calls for dialogue with Pakistan to resolve Kashmir dispute 
Source: file photo/twitter

NEW DELHI – Former Indian spymaster AS Dulat has said that India and Pakistan should resume talks to resolve matters including the Kashmir dispute.

He expressed these views at a literature festival in Jaipur on Sunday. The former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief said there was no need to scrap Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying there was nothing left in it and it was only a “fig leaf”.

Dulat was also of the view that “militancy” will continue to come down, but “terrorism will stay unless we sort it out with Pakistan” and batted for dialogue with Islamabad.

He was in conversation with senior journalist Mandira Nayar about his latest book A Life in the Shadows: A Memoir, published by HarperCollins India.

“Pakistan has been an inherent part of Kashmir. Since 1947, what the government of India has been trying to do is to mainstream Kashmir and get Pakistan out of the Kashmiri minds. And I think we’ve succeeded to a very large extent.

“I had argued that we didn’t have to do away with Article 370 because there was nothing left in it. It was only a fig leaf which had provided a Kashmiri a little bit of dignity.”

The Modi government abrogated Article 370 on Aug 5, 2019. It was, however, unfortunate that Delhi had always viewed the region in “black and white” and ignored its “greys”.

Mr Dulat, who is the only RAW chief to have visited Pakistan, said he had been to Pakistan four times, between 2010 and 2012.

“I have been to Lahore twice and also visited Islamabad and Karachi. It was a great experience,” he added.

He said he got to know Pakistan better through Track 2 or backchannel diplomacy. In his latest book, he also talks about Ajit Doval, the current National Security Adviser of India.

At one point, there was a conversation about bringing Mr Doval across to Pakistan, a chance, Mr Dulat said, the neighbours lost.

Dulat, who retired from service in 2000, said efforts were also made to start a military-to-military dialogue.

Imran Khan India's best bet after Musharraf, says ex-RAW chief AS Dulat

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar jets off to Qatar to woo investors

01:14 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

State Bank relaxes prior approval requirement for imports in Pakistan

12:46 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

Pakistan detains Iranian national heading to UAE on fake documents

04:59 PM | 22 Jan, 2023

Maryam Nawaz to return Pakistan on January 28, confirms Rana Sanaullah

02:16 PM | 22 Jan, 2023

Pakistan strongly condemns burning of Holy Quran in Sweden

09:18 AM | 22 Jan, 2023

18 injured as militants target passenger train in southwestern Pakistan

10:53 PM | 20 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PCB appoints Haroon Rasheed as new chief selector

06:05 PM | 23 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 23, 2023

07:49 AM | 23 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 23, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 237.65 240.15
Euro EUR 270 272.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 308 311
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.8 69.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.4 67.1
Australian Dollar AUD 174 175.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 613 617.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 186 187.35
China Yuan CNY 34.02 34.27
Danish Krone DKK 33.42 33.77
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.36 29.71
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.51 2.55
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 750.3 755.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 148.33 149.53
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 596.4 600.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 63.08 63.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 178 179.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 250.23 251.98
Thai Bhat THB 6.98 7.08

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs187,050 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs160,370.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs147,250 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,990.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Karachi PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Islamabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Peshawar PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Quetta PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Sialkot PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Attock PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Gujranwala PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Jehlum PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Multan PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Bahawalpur PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Gujrat PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Nawabshah PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Chakwal PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Hyderabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Nowshehra PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Sargodha PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Faisalabad PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100
Mirpur PKR 187,050 PKR 2,100

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: