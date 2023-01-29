Servis Tyres 15-a-side Rugby Championship: LRFC win opener 

Lahore Rugby Football Club (LRFC) thrashed Desert Campbell Rugby Football Club (DCRFC) Bahawalnagar by 22-5 in the Servis Tyres 15-a-side Rugby Championship 2023 first match played here on Sunday.

The inaugural match of the Pakistan Rugby Union's most premier league event was witnessed and enjoyed by Rizwan Malik, Haji Anwar, Muhammad Zubair, Shakeel Malik, Syed Moazzam Ali Shah, Asim Ali and a large number of rugby players were present.

At the end of the first half, the score was 22-0 while in the second half, Desert Campbell team tried to bounce back by playing a great game, but the defence of the Lahore Rugby Football Club appeared to be quite strong and comfortably won the match.

Saim, Tauqeer, Irfan and Imran scored one try each from Lahore Rugby Football Club while Zain scored the conversion. Wasim scored the only try from Desert Campbell Rugby Club. In this way, teams of Islamabad Jinns and Lahore Rugby Football Club have won one match each in the Division One.