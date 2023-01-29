Search

Sports

Servis Tyres 15-a-side Rugby Championship: LRFC win opener 

02:36 PM | 29 Jan, 2023
Servis Tyres 15-a-side Rugby Championship: LRFC win opener 
Servis Tyres 15-a-side Rugby Championship: LRFC win opener 
Servis Tyres 15-a-side Rugby Championship: LRFC win opener 
Servis Tyres 15-a-side Rugby Championship: LRFC win opener 

Lahore Rugby Football Club (LRFC) thrashed Desert Campbell Rugby Football Club (DCRFC) Bahawalnagar by 22-5 in the Servis Tyres 15-a-side Rugby Championship 2023 first match played here on Sunday.  

The inaugural match of the Pakistan Rugby Union's most premier league event was witnessed and enjoyed by Rizwan Malik, Haji Anwar, Muhammad Zubair, Shakeel Malik, Syed Moazzam Ali Shah, Asim Ali and a large number of rugby players were present.  

At the end of the first half, the score was 22-0 while in the second half, Desert Campbell team tried to bounce back by playing a great game, but the defence of the Lahore Rugby Football Club appeared to be quite strong and comfortably won the match.  

Saim, Tauqeer, Irfan and Imran scored one try each from Lahore Rugby Football Club while Zain scored the conversion. Wasim scored the only try from Desert Campbell Rugby Club. In this way, teams of Islamabad Jinns and Lahore Rugby Football Club have won one match each in the Division One.

Sports

Desert Vipers pull off an exciting 12-run win over Dubai Capitals to regain top slot

01:44 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

‘Adam Zampa is a fantastic addition to our side,' says Dubai Capitals' Sikandar Raza

10:13 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Remington JPF win U-19 Junior Polo Championship 

10:22 AM | 29 Jan, 2023

20-K Cup 2023: Ludhiana Gymkhana win coveted trophy

04:35 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament: Remington Pharma, Diamond Paints win openers

04:39 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Sharjah Warriors record their first win riding on Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s breezy unbeaten century

10:57 PM | 21 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

‘Adam Zampa is a fantastic addition to our side,' says Dubai ...

10:13 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 29 January 2023

07:45 AM | 29 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 29, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.9 266.15
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.7
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.51
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.09 802.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.76
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 23.51 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.53

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Karachi PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Islamabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Peshawar PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Quetta PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Sialkot PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Attock PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Gujranwala PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Jehlum PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Multan PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Bahawalpur PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Gujrat PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Nawabshah PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Chakwal PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Hyderabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Nowshehra PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Sargodha PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Faisalabad PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280
Mirpur PKR 208,400 PKR 2,280

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: