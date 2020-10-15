Pakistan records 756 new COVID-19 cases; 13 deaths in past 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded total active COVID-19 cases 9,209 today (Thursday) as 756 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 13 corona patients, 11 of whom were under treatment died in hospital and two died out of hospital on Wednesday.

Around 305,395 people have recovered from the disease so far, across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 321,218 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3,258, Balochistan 15,599, GB 3,982, ICT 17,681, KP 38,464, Punjab 101,237 and Sindh 140,997.

About 6,614 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,566 Sindh among three of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Wednesday, 2,277 in Punjab six of them died in hospital and one out of hospital on Wednesday, 1,264 in KP, 191 in ICT two of them in hospital on Wednesday, 146 in Balochistan, 90 in GB and 80 in AJK.

A total of 3,975,596 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 796 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

