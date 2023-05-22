Hareem Shah leaks swimming pool video of PML-N’s Hina Parvez Butt online

LAHORE – TikTok star and controversy queen Hareem Shah has once again stirred up a storm by releasing a swimming pool video of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hina Parvez Butt.
This isn't the first time Shah has targeted the political figures. Shah, who has a history of attracting media attention with her provocative actions and statements, recently threatened to release objectionable videos allegedly of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.
But it is for the first time that she has released an intimate video of a female politician. Taking to Twitter, the TikTok star shared the video showing Hina Parvez Butt enjoying in a swimming pool with a glass in his hand. The dress, which has been put on by the PML-N leader, cannot be called obscene.
لاہور کی ایلیٹ پارٹیوں میں ڈانس کرنے و شراب پینے والی حنا پرویز بٹ کس منہ سے خان صاحب کے خلاف بکواس کرتی ہے۔ میں چیلنج کرتی ہوں حنا اپنی ڈرگ ٹیسٹنگ رپورٹ عوام کو دکھائے اگر یہ جھوٹ ہے۔@hinaparvezbutt pic.twitter.com/VcWHf2Saub— Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) May 21, 2023
In caption of the video, Hareem Shah levelled serious allegations of alcohol consumption against the PML- leader. Taking a dig at Butt, she wrote: “How can Hina Parvez Butt, who dances and drinks in the elite parties of Lahore, speaks nonsense against Khan Sahib [Imran Khan]”.
She also dared the politician to undergo drug testing if her allegations are false.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.
During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.
Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.
Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-22-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,250
|PKR 2,560
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.