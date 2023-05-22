Search

LifestyleVideosViral

Hareem Shah leaks swimming pool video of PML-N’s Hina Parvez Butt online

Web Desk 04:07 PM | 22 May, 2023
Hareem Shah leaks swimming pool video of PML-N’s Hina Parvez Butt online
Source: social media

LAHORE – TikTok star and controversy queen Hareem Shah has once again stirred up a storm by releasing a swimming pool video of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hina Parvez Butt.

This isn't the first time Shah has targeted the political figures. Shah, who has a history of attracting media attention with her provocative actions and statements, recently threatened to release objectionable videos allegedly of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

But it is for the first time that she has released an intimate video of a female politician. Taking to Twitter, the TikTok star shared the video showing Hina Parvez Butt enjoying in a swimming pool with a glass in his hand. The dress, which has been put on by the PML-N leader, cannot be called obscene.  

In caption of the video, Hareem Shah levelled serious allegations of alcohol consumption against the PML- leader. Taking a dig at Butt, she wrote: “How can Hina Parvez Butt, who dances and drinks in the elite parties of Lahore, speaks nonsense against Khan Sahib [Imran Khan]”.

She also dared the politician to undergo drug testing if her allegations are false.

Hareem Shah storms the internet with new dance video

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Lollywood celebrates Adnan Shah receiving standing ovation at Cannes

11:42 PM | 21 May, 2023

Resham’s new dance video draws severe backlash

06:21 PM | 21 May, 2023

Ushna Shah's friendly interaction with Aliza Sultan goes viral

06:59 PM | 19 May, 2023

WATCH - Alizeh Shah looks gorgeous in pink

12:11 AM | 19 May, 2023

Kubra Khan shares heartwarming video of salon staff

06:50 PM | 17 May, 2023

Alizeh Shah treats her fans with hilarious Instagram stories

07:19 PM | 16 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain latest to part ways with PTI over May 9 ...

05:12 PM | 22 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 22nd May 2023

09:02 AM | 22 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued its negative trajectory against the US dollar, depreciating further during the opening hours of trading on the first working day of the week in the inter-bank market.

During the trading, the local currency was being traded at 286.40, moving down Rs0.58.

Last week, PKR faced back-to-back blows and it settled at 285.82 against the greenback in the interbank market.

Continued delay in staff-level agreements with International Monetary Fund (IMF), and political instability hampered the investor's confidence.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-22-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 22, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,250 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,690.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,510 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,040.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 235,250 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: