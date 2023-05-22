Hareem Shah leaks swimming pool video of PML-N’s Hina Parvez Butt online

LAHORE – TikTok star and controversy queen Hareem Shah has once again stirred up a storm by releasing a swimming pool video of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hina Parvez Butt.

This isn't the first time Shah has targeted the political figures. Shah, who has a history of attracting media attention with her provocative actions and statements, recently threatened to release objectionable videos allegedly of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

But it is for the first time that she has released an intimate video of a female politician. Taking to Twitter, the TikTok star shared the video showing Hina Parvez Butt enjoying in a swimming pool with a glass in his hand. The dress, which has been put on by the PML-N leader, cannot be called obscene.

لاہور کی ایلیٹ پارٹیوں میں ڈانس کرنے و شراب پینے والی حنا پرویز بٹ کس منہ سے خان صاحب کے خلاف بکواس کرتی ہے۔ میں چیلنج کرتی ہوں حنا اپنی ڈرگ ٹیسٹنگ رپورٹ عوام کو دکھائے اگر یہ جھوٹ ہے۔@hinaparvezbutt pic.twitter.com/VcWHf2Saub — Hareem Shah (@_Hareem_Shah) May 21, 2023

In caption of the video, Hareem Shah levelled serious allegations of alcohol consumption against the PML- leader. Taking a dig at Butt, she wrote: “How can Hina Parvez Butt, who dances and drinks in the elite parties of Lahore, speaks nonsense against Khan Sahib [Imran Khan]”.

She also dared the politician to undergo drug testing if her allegations are false.