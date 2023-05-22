Terrorists blow up two girls' schools in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR – Terrorists blew up two girls’ schools in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan in a fresh attack on educational institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Deputy Commissioner Rehan Gul Khattak confirmed one of the attacks that was carried out at the Government Girls Middle School Hafizabad, in Hassu Khel village, on Sunday night. He said building of the schools was partially damaged, adding that no causality was reported in the incident.

Reports said police had confirmed that two schools were targeted in the attacks, adding that explosive devices were used by the terrorists.

The other school is located in Musakki village of Mir Ali sub-division, police said while confirming that cases had been registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The incident comes days after the killings of at least eight including five teachers in separate shootings in Upper Kurram Tehsil.