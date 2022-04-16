Qasim Suri resigns as National Assembly deputy speaker

11:20 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
Qasim Suri resigns as National Assembly deputy speaker
Source: A screengrab from NA session
Share

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday resigned from the post ahead of no-confidence vote against him. 

Reports said that Suri has sent his resignation to the Assembly Secretariat. 

The development comes less than an hour before the start of National Assembly session where Suri was set to face vote on no-confidence motion against him.

Earlier, Qasim Suri made headlines when he junked a no-confidence motion against former PM Imran Khan in a move that was revoked by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

In today’s session, PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will take oath as National Assembly speaker after he was elected unopposed for the slot.

PPP leaders Khursheed Shah and Naveed Qamar had signed nomination papers as proposer and seconder.

The name of the new speaker would be announced by the presiding officer on the floor of the House. The new speaker, on his election, will also take the oath of his office on Saturday.

Acting speaker Qasim Suri accepts resignations of ... 11:07 PM | 14 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly acting speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Thursday accepted resignations of 123 lawmakers ...

More From This Category
PPP names Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmud as next ...
12:20 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz Sharif's federal cabinet: Who is going ...
11:25 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
PPP's Pervez Ashraf elected NA speaker unopposed
10:56 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz rejects increase in prices of ...
09:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
Seven Pakistani soldiers martyred in North ...
08:51 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
Amir of Qatar greets Pakistan's new PM Shehbaz on ...
09:20 PM | 15 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Wasim Akram slams trolls for mocking his swimming pool video
05:15 PM | 15 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr