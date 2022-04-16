Qasim Suri resigns as National Assembly deputy speaker
Share
ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Saturday resigned from the post ahead of no-confidence vote against him.
Reports said that Suri has sent his resignation to the Assembly Secretariat.
The development comes less than an hour before the start of National Assembly session where Suri was set to face vote on no-confidence motion against him.
Earlier, Qasim Suri made headlines when he junked a no-confidence motion against former PM Imran Khan in a move that was revoked by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
In today’s session, PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will take oath as National Assembly speaker after he was elected unopposed for the slot.
PPP leaders Khursheed Shah and Naveed Qamar had signed nomination papers as proposer and seconder.
The name of the new speaker would be announced by the presiding officer on the floor of the House. The new speaker, on his election, will also take the oath of his office on Saturday.
Acting speaker Qasim Suri accepts resignations of ... 11:07 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – National Assembly acting speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Thursday accepted resignations of 123 lawmakers ...
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- 21-year-old Chihuahua confirmed as world’s oldest dog11:31 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Qasim Suri resigns as National Assembly deputy speaker11:20 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
- realme’s new country director Syed Mashood Hassan outlines tech ...10:45 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Two boys arrested for listening to Pakistani songs in India09:34 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Hamza Shahbaz, Pervaiz Elahi in the race as voting for new CM Punjab ...09:10 AM | 16 Apr, 2022
- Imran Abbas leaves fans stunned with a skydiving video04:42 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Saim Sadiq's 'Joyland' becomes first Pakistani film to be screened at ...05:50 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Farhan Saeed responds to speculations on his personal life07:18 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022