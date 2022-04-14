Acting speaker Qasim Suri accepts resignations of 123 PTI MNAs
Web Desk
11:07 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
Acting speaker Qasim Suri accepts resignations of 123 PTI MNAs
Source: @NAofPakistan_Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly acting speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Thursday accepted resignations of 123 lawmakers of the erstwhile ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PTI lawmakers, except dissidents and some coalition members, had resigned from the National Assembly en masse before voting to elect the new prime minister began on Monday.

Qasim Suri, who earlier junked a no-confidence motion against former PM Imran in a move that was revoked by the top court, tweeted that he followed the rules while accepting the resignations. The National Assembly Secretariat has also issued a notification in this regard.

In the social media post, Qasim Suri said he had received the resignations from 125 lawmakers, but resignations of two members were not accepted because they had not submitted in person.

Earlier in the day, ousted prime minister Imran Khan hailed the MNAs for their resignations. He said the PTI stood for a sovereign Pakistan against ‘US-initiated regime change’ bringing criminals into power. He said that election of a man on interim bail as the prime minister of Pakistan was an insult to any self-respecting independent nation.

Following the mass resignations, the PTI moved the Supreme Court (SC) for disqualification of dissident members of the National Assembly.

The former ruling party earlier accused opposition of involvement in corrupt practices and buying the lawmakers. The petition filed by the PTI prayed that dissident PTI members should be disqualified from parliamentary affairs for life under Article 63-A of the Constitution.

Supreme Court says lawmakers bound to follow ... 04:56 PM | 24 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – A five-member bench of Pakistan’s top court conducted a hearing on presidential reference ...

Earlier, PTI had issued show-cause notices to its dissident lawmakers for allegedly assisting the opposition parties in their efforts to bring a no-confidence motion against PM Imran.

More From This Category
Pakistani soldier martyred in North Waziristan ...
10:25 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
PML-N's Salman Rafique, Hafiz Nauman arrested ...
09:51 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
German Chancellor Scholz greets Shehbaz Sharif, ...
09:28 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
Azerbaijan President Aliyev congratulates ...
08:49 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
Army spokesperson tells why General Bajwa didn't ...
11:20 PM | 14 Apr, 2022
AJK PM Abdul Qayyum Niazi resigns amid political ...
07:12 PM | 14 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah's physical transformation leaves fans shocked
10:30 PM | 14 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr