PTI’s Shahbaz Gill released after being held for 'violating law' during Punjab by-polls

ISLAMABAD – Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and close aide of Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill was released on a court order on Monday morning.

The local police presented the PTI leader before the district magistrate court of the Tehseel Jataoi area in the wee hours where the court issued orders to release him.

Gill was arrested from South Punjab for walking with armed personnel during the polling process.

Punjab Home Minister and provincial government spokesperson accused Gill of violating Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct during the by-polls.

Meanwhile, the PTI leader denied all allegations of keeping personal guards dressed in FC uniforms. Khan’s close aide claimed that he was suddenly held without a warrant.

PML-N leader earlier mentioned that the defiant politician was held for suspicion of causing a public nuisance amid the polling process. He added that Gill brought armed men with him to undermine law and order during the by-elections.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Sunday routed the ruling PML-N by winning 15 seats in the crucial by-elections on 20 seats that got vacated after the disqualification of PTI members who voted for Hamza Shehbaz for Punjab chief minister’s office.