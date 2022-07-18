Imran calls for 'free and fair' elections in address to nation after PTI’s victory in Punjab by-polls
PTI chief urges Chief Election Commissioner to resign
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday addressed the nation a day after his party bagged Punjab by-polls against the ruling PML-N.
In his first address after by-elections, the former premier termed free and fair elections as the only way to end the political crisis in the country.
He also called on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja to step down, saying his party clinched 15 seats despite the ‘use of state machinery’.
Khan said he is pleased as the nation awakened, saying the masses have finally understood the ideology of Pakistan.
PTI chief also highlighted the country’s economic woes that he believed were fueled by the political mess. Our reserves have withered since Shehbaz-led government came to power, he said the Pakistani rupee is declining despite the IMF agreement.
Firing salvo at his political opponents, the PTI chief said the incumbent government used all tactics to defeat us.
Lamenting the role of the top electoral body’s chief, Khan said he was disappointed in the chief election commissioner, adding that Sikandar Sultan Raja is not competent to hold the post.
PTI wins 15 of 20 seats in Punjab by-elections as ... 12:30 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
LAHORE – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday won the by-election on 15 of the 20 Punjab Assembly seats, ...
Imran mentioned that Mr. Raja never took notice despite several cases of rigging during polls being brought before the authority.
