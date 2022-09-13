Over 50,000 Sikhs gather for mass prayers in support of Khalistan movement in Toronto
Web Desk
02:00 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
TORONTO – Over 50,000 Sikh people gathered at mass prayers arranged in east-central Canadian province of Ontario to express support and solidarity with the Khalistan movement.

The mass prayer, called Ardas, was offered in Toronto city to support Khalistan Referendum being held on September 18 in Canada.

Participants of the mass prayer were carrying yellow flags inscribed with Khalistan slogans. Men, women and children chanted slogans and vowed to continue the struggle till the creation of Khalistan, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Sikhs for Justice (SKJ) organized the event.

SFJ's Counsel General Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said that thousands of young Canadian Sikhs have shown their enthusiasm in the democratic process of Khalistan Referendum. He said the Canadian Sikh community's response to upcoming voting is overwhelming.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said last week, Canadian Sikhs registered a new record in support of the Khalistan movement by taking out a car rally that stretched to several kilometers, consisting of over 2000 vehicles including cars and iconic Canadian trucks.

Under the Khalistan Referendum campaign, Sikh people have been asked whether the Indian governed Punjab should be an independent country.

