Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid denies reports of being arrest in London

LONDON – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s son Junaid Safdar has rejected reports of his arrest in London “fake and baseless”.

The reaction from Junaid comes in response to reports shared on social media claimed that he had been arrested by Scotland Yard with some claiming that he had been detained for allegedly obtaining fake degree and others said that he has been arrested in a case related to discovery of a stolen Bentley car in Karachi.

Social media users also shared a video showing police officials are taking the grandson of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in custody.

In a statement, Junaid Safdar said that the video belonged to 2018 when he was arrested over his response in self-defence to an attack carried out by the “PTI goons”. He said that Scotland Yard took no further action after it found nothing against him in investigation.

“I am told that the journalist responsible for propagating this fake news has deleted his tweet, perhaps less out of moral considerations and more out of embarrassment. No apology or clarification was issued. Must really be a man of grace and integrity. I have nothing more to say about his conduct,” Geo News quoted Junaid as saying.

Talking about allegations about his degree, he said that people should contact the universities for verification of my degrees.