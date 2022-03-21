TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new dance video goes viral
TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new dance video goes viral
TikTok beauty queen Jannat Mirza has got her admirers fixated on her escapades and now the beauty is ruling hearts due to her drop-dead gorgeous looks and killer dance moves.

The 21-year-old popular social media sensation shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her social media handles and this time was no exception either. 

Taking to Instagram handle, Mirza left the fans bedazzled as she shared a stunning video as she gave an interesting glimpse into the glittering Qawali Night.

Mirza is no stranger to compliments and this time she is winning the hearts of millions of people through her superb performance and exquisite beauty

On the work front, she is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi

