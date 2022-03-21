Syngenta Pakistan appoints Tabbish Mahmood as head of digital services & business development

KARACHI - Syngenta Pakistan Limited is the leading agriculture inputs company, providing Crop Protection products and Seeds all over the country. Effective 21st March 2022, it has appointed Tabbish Mahmood as its new ‘Head of Digital Services & Business Development.

This announcement is followed by the recent appointment of Zeeshan Baig as the “Country General Manager”, who is driving the digital agenda in addition to leading the existing business of Syngenta in Pakistan, since January 2022

In this new role, Tabbish will lead the digital roadmap for the business which includes introducing digital & technological innovations, digital ecosystem engagements, and public-private partnerships, while also identifying new business opportunities. He will be working towards building and strengthening the Digital Operating System (OS) for Syngenta Pakistan.

The Country General Manager - Zeeshan Baig stated that: “Syngenta Pakistan is one of the largest agriculture inputs providers in Pakistan for Crop Protection and Seeds, and has aggressive plans for digitalization. With over 14 years of diversified technical and commercial experience, Tabbish brings strong leadership and Agri-tech expertise to the company. Therefore, he will be instrumental in leading our digital agenda which will enable farmers to grow more efficiently and sustainably, improve their livelihoods, and contribute to food security.”

In his previous role, Tabbish led the largest Agri-Tech venture in Pakistan - “BaKhabar Kissan”, where he and his team built a truly disruptive, data-driven platform, focused on empowering and transforming the lives of millions of farmers, who used to be either misled or uninformed previously. During his tenure at BaKhabar Kissan, his small team grew into a resourceful pack of 100+ AgriTech professionals, nurtured with a wealth of global experience in agriculture, data & technology.

BaKhabar Kissan's robust platform enables "remote farm-management" through proactive written, audio, and visual advisories. Tabbish helped to set up the Weather, Crop, Livestock, and Remote sensing operations centers and the largest omnichannel based platform enabling any and every stakeholder in the Agri value chain to interact and transact.

Prior to that, Tabbish had led several large-scale ICT projects with Huawei Middle East, HP APAC, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), and Telenor Pakistan. He holds an MBA degree in International Management (Finance) from Royal Holloway, University of London, and a Bachelor’s degree in Telecom Engineering.

Tabbish Mahmood said that: “Pakistan’s massive agriculture market is ripe for disruption. I believe that; now is the time to deploy innovative digital solutions, to revolutionize the agriculture ecosystem. I am very sure that a company like Syngenta with its large footprint across the country through its Naya Savera program, can truly transform the lives of millions of farmers and revolutionize the agriculture ecosystem of Pakistan. I am committed to the vision of Syngenta as it aligns well with my personal goals to work for the prosperity of my people and my country."