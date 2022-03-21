Supreme Court forms larger bench for interpretation of Article 63-A

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top court has decided to form a larger bench on a presidential reference filed by Imran Khan-led government seeking the court’s interpretation of Article 63-A of the constitution after PTI lawmakers switched sides to the opposition ahead of the no-trust motion.

Reports in local media said a bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial took up the reference and remarked that nobody could be restricted from casting vote.

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Jawed Khan submitted the reference earlier today. He apprised the court that the federal government has filed a reference to seek the opinion of the top court in the presidential reference under the jurisdiction of the Constitution’s Article 186.

The bench of the apex court will start the proceedings from March 24 as the court issued notices to all political parties.

The incumbent government sought Supreme Court’s assistance in voting of dissent members, who opposed the party policy, in a no-trust motion.

Officials pleaded for lifetime disqualification of rebel lawmakers, saying it is imperative for a transparent democracy as disqualification of merely a few days is not enough to deter members from dissenting.

It maintained that a member who got elected on a party’s manifesto damages the trust of the people through open dissent ahead of no trust while it also added that of a member wishes to make a conscientious decision, they should step down from the assembly and get re-elected.

Meanwhile, CJP also remarked that the process would not interrupt the political proceedings happening in the country, but it would only consider legal perspectives on the issue.

During the hearing, AGP told the court that no lawmaker would be stopped from voting on the no-trust move, however, he maintained that action will be taken against those voting against party policy under Article 63 (A).

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, following the court hearing, said that a conspiracy was hatched against the elected government. He mentioned praying before the court to explain whether there was any room for ‘horse trading’.

He also takes a jibe at the PDM alliance for threatening to disrupt the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) conference on the ‘behest of a campaign launched by India and Israel’.