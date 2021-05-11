Twitter trolls Fawad Chaudhry as he wants state emblem changed
Web Desk
04:11 PM | 11 May, 2021
Twitter trolls Fawad Chaudhry as he wants state emblem changed
Share

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry wants to change some parts of the state emblem of Pakistan which is the shield containing the national motto.

But as soon as his tweet went viral, netizens were quick to share their two cents where the majority was not on board with the idea.

Chaudhry who previously held the office of federal minister for science and technology from April 19, 2019, to April 16, 2021, still holds a soft corner for science in his heart and it reflects in his thought process.

Turning to his social media handle, the minister suggested the change and wrote, "In [the] government of Pakistan logo my suggestion is jute and tea should be replaced with science snd technology, and education icons," he posted on Twitter, asking graphic designers to send him their ideas and expecting a whole lot of suggestions in return.

Spreading like wildfire, the response was hilarious as it created an uproar. First and foremost, netizens schooled him saying there was a difference between a logo and an emblem, and he was talking about the latter in this case.

Others were of the view that there are other matters that require urgent attention rather than a contemplation on the design of the emblem.

The quartered shield in the emblem represents cotton, wheat, tea and jute, which were Pakistan's major crops during the time of independence, and are shown in a form of a shield.

The crest and the green colour of the emblem are traditional symbols of Islam, while the shield contains the national motto in Urdu translated as 'Faith, Unity, Discipline'.

Fawad Chaudhry predicts Eidul Fitr date as per ... 01:15 PM | 9 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Sunday predicted that Eidul Fitr to ...

More From This Category
Pakistan issues guidelines for holding Eid ...
06:08 PM | 11 May, 2021
Pakistan condemns Israeli violence against ...
05:45 PM | 11 May, 2021
Punjab to vaccinate journalists against Covid-19 ...
05:17 PM | 11 May, 2021
Malala slammed for skipping 'Israel' in statement ...
04:47 PM | 11 May, 2021
Ruet body to meet tomorrow for Eid moon sighting
03:35 PM | 11 May, 2021
Lollywood diva Meera Jee turns 44
03:26 PM | 11 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Malala slammed for skipping 'Israel' in statement on Palestine attacks
04:47 PM | 11 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr