At least 9 dead, dozens injured in Russia school shooting
MOSCOW – A gunman attacked a school Tuesday morning in the Russian city of Kazan, killing nine people and leaving 21 others hospitalised with wounds.
The victims at Kazan's School No. 175 include one teacher, one female school employee and seven students — four boys and three girls, Rustam Minnikhanov, the head of the republic of Tatarstan, told state media.
As many as 18 students and three adults have been hospitalized with injuries of varying severity, the Moscow Times reported.
President Vladmir Putin has ordered an "urgent" tightening of gun control restrictions in the wake of the shooting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Video being shared on social media shows children jumping out of the school's windows to the sounds of gunfire.
Officers detained the shooter, whose official motive remains unclear.
Russian media outlets identified him as School No. 175 graduate Ilnaz Galyaviyev, 19, and reported that he announced his plans to commit the shooting on social media.
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case of mass murder.
Tatarstan authorities said the victims' families will receive 1 million rubles ($13,500) in compensation, while those who were injured will receive between 200,000 and 400,000 rubles ($2,700-$5,400) each.
