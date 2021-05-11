Pakistan condemns Israeli violence against Palestinians; welcomes third-party facilitation on talks with India
Web Desk
05:45 PM | 11 May, 2021
Pakistan condemns Israeli violence against Palestinians; welcomes third-party facilitation on talks with India
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi strongly condemned the Israeli violence against innocent and unarmed Palestinians.

The minister while urging the news conference urged the international community to take measures to get stopped the Israeli atrocities against Palestinians and their forced evictions from their homes.

Referring to his telephonic conversation with his Turkey counterpart, the Foreign Minister said Mevlut Cavusoglu is in Saudi Arabia and during talks with the Saudi Foreign Minister today, he will propose an emergency ministerial level meeting of the OIC in order to raise voice on the Palestinian issue.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan would welcome the third-party facilitation by Saudi Arabia or any other country for talks with India.

He said that Pakistan is ready to accept mediation but India has always shied away from it, adding: “We will welcome Saudi Arabia’s role to facilitate talks with India”.

He recalled that the ceasefire agreement between both nuclear power was welcomed by the world, including Saudi Arabia.

He has emphatically stated that there is no change in Pakistan's historic and principled position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He said Jammu and Kashmir cannot be an internal issue of India as it is on the agenda of the UN and there are several Security Council resolutions on it.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan and Kashmiri people have totally rejected the illegal steps taken by India on the 5th August 2019. He said Pakistan has raised its voice on the matter at all the international forums.  He said there is no ambiguity in Pakistan's stance on the lingering dispute, Radio Pakistan reported.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said at present no talks are taking place with India. He however said talks can take place if India revisit its policy in the occupied Kashmir.

No talks with India until it restores Kashmir’s ... 11:50 AM | 11 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reiterated his resolve that until India reverses its August 5 ...

More From This Category
Pakistan issues guidelines for holding Eid ...
06:08 PM | 11 May, 2021
Punjab to vaccinate journalists against Covid-19 ...
05:17 PM | 11 May, 2021
Twitter trolls Fawad Chaudhry as he wants state ...
04:11 PM | 11 May, 2021
Ruet body to meet tomorrow for Eid moon sighting
03:35 PM | 11 May, 2021
Kuwait suspends entry for travellers from ...
02:46 PM | 11 May, 2021
Walk-in vaccination for people over 40 from ...
02:24 PM | 11 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Malala slammed for skipping 'Israel' in statement on Palestine attacks
04:47 PM | 11 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr