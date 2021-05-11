Punjab to vaccinate journalists against Covid-19 after Eid

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities to make arrangement for the vaccination of journalists against coronavirus on a priority basis.

Buzdar took the decision after accepting the recommendations of the Cabinet Committee on Corona Control. In a statement, the chief minister said that after Eid, journalists would be vaccinated against coronavirus on a priority basis.

In this regard, he directed the authorities to look into the establishment of special centres at the press clubs.

He has also directed the health department to take steps under a comprehensive strategy.