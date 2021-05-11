Punjab to vaccinate journalists against Covid-19 after Eid

Web Desk
05:17 PM | 11 May, 2021
Punjab to vaccinate journalists against Covid-19 after Eid
Share

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed the authorities to make arrangement for the vaccination of journalists against coronavirus on a priority basis.

Buzdar took the decision after accepting the recommendations of the Cabinet Committee on Corona Control. In a statement, the chief minister said that after Eid, journalists would be vaccinated against coronavirus on a priority basis.

In this regard, he directed the authorities to look into the establishment of special centres at the press clubs.

He has also directed the health department to take steps under a comprehensive strategy.

Pakistan reports 3,084 new COVID-19 cases, 113 ... 09:25 AM | 11 May, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 113 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while ...

More From This Category
Pakistan issues guidelines for holding Eid ...
06:08 PM | 11 May, 2021
Pakistan condemns Israeli violence against ...
05:45 PM | 11 May, 2021
Twitter trolls Fawad Chaudhry as he wants state ...
04:11 PM | 11 May, 2021
Ruet body to meet tomorrow for Eid moon sighting
03:35 PM | 11 May, 2021
Kuwait suspends entry for travellers from ...
02:46 PM | 11 May, 2021
Walk-in vaccination for people over 40 from ...
02:24 PM | 11 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Malala slammed for skipping 'Israel' in statement on Palestine attacks
04:47 PM | 11 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr