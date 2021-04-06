Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-06-Updated 10:00 AM
10:38 AM | 6 Apr, 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 06, 2021 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 153.50 154.40
Euro EUR 179.50 181.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 212 214.50
U.A.E Dirham AED 41.80 42.50
Saudi Riyal SAR 40.70 41.25
Australian Dollar AUD 115 117
Bahrain Dinar BHD 388 390
Canadian Dollar CAD 120.50 122.50
China Yuan CNY 23.60 23.75
Danish Krone DKK 23.05 23.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.65 16.90
Indian Rupee INR 2.07 2.14
Japanese Yen JPY 1.44 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 484 486.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.60 36.95
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.70 97.40
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.40 17.65
Omani Riyal OMR 392.50 394.50
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 40 40.35
Singapore Dollar SGD 112.25 114
Swedish Korona SEK 17.65 17.90
Swiss Franc CHF 157.25 158.15
Thai Bhat THB 4.85 4.95

