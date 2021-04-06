Russian Foreign Minister reaches Pakistan today on two-day official visit
Share
ISLAMABAD: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov is arriving here on Tuesday (today) on a two-day visit, the Foreign Office confirmed Monday.
According to the statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, The entire gamut of Pakistan-Russia bilateral ties, future cooperation in diverse fields, regional & intl. issues will be discussed. The visit is a part of the growing interaction and regular high-level exchanges between the two nations.
FM of #Russia, Sergey Lavrov, will pay official visit to🇵🇰 on 6-7 April.— Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri (@Zhchaudhri) April 5, 2021
During the delegation-level talks, the entire gamut of 🇵🇰-🇷🇺 bilateral ties, future cooperation in diverse fields, regional & intl. issues will be discussed.
🔗 https://t.co/d1B49MIjAF
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would meet with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and hold delegation-level talks. He would be travelling to India as part of his South Asia tour before landing in Pakistan.
He would be accompanied by Russia's presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and other top officials of Pakistan.
On Thursday, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a tweet that both foreign ministers will discuss bilateral ties including economic cooperation and counter-terrorism during the visit.
💬 #Zakharova: On April 6-7, Sergey #Lavrov will visit #Pakistan, where talks with Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI will be held.— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) April 1, 2021
🇷🇺🇵🇰 The Ministers will discuss bilateral ties, including economic cooperation and counterterrorism #RussiaPakistan pic.twitter.com/Q4WXkD89Bz
This is the first visit of a Russian foreign minister to Pakistan since 2012.
Pakistan, Russia to set up joint science ... 06:18 PM | 22 Feb, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani and Russian authorities have agreed to establish the joint science foundation. The ...
- Federal IT Minister hospitalized after testing positive for Dengue ...12:19 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Woman, 4 children die as gas leak explosion rocks house in Lahore’ ...12:04 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani newspaper under fire for describing Aurat March ...11:41 AM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-06-Updated ...10:38 AM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Russian Foreign Minister reaches Pakistan today on two-day official ...10:29 AM | 6 Apr, 2021
- Ayesha & Naveed – Another TikTokers couple tie the knot09:44 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Bold in Blue – Saba Qamar slays in sultry dress at birthday bash ...09:54 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Dananeer Mobeen’s new version of #PawriHoRahiHai goes viral (VIDEO)06:50 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – What breaks a fast and what doesn't09:15 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021 – Best Sehri tips to avoid dehydration06:36 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021