Russian Foreign Minister reaches Pakistan today on two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov is arriving here on Tuesday (today) on a two-day visit, the Foreign Office confirmed Monday.

According to the statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, The entire gamut of Pakistan-Russia bilateral ties, future cooperation in diverse fields, regional & intl. issues will be discussed. The visit is a part of the growing interaction and regular high-level exchanges between the two nations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would meet with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and hold delegation-level talks. He would be travelling to India as part of his South Asia tour before landing in Pakistan.

He would be accompanied by Russia's presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and will also meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and other top officials of Pakistan.

On Thursday, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared a tweet that both foreign ministers will discuss bilateral ties including economic cooperation and counter-terrorism during the visit.

This is the first visit of a Russian foreign minister to Pakistan since 2012.