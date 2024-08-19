Maaz Jani: Pakistani TikToker dies before getting life-saving treatment in India

PESHAWAR – Maaz Jani, a 14-year-old TikTok sensation, has died from a lung-related illness, leaving his huge fan following in sorrow.

The young TikToker's medial condition required advanced treatment which was available only in India.

Initially, KP government stepped in to arrange for his treatment after he met with the chief minister, who pledged support for his medical needs.

Despite securing a visa for his treatment, Maaz’s health rapidly declined, and he passed away in Battagram before he could be transported abroad.

The death of young internet celebrity prompted an outpouring of grief in the community. A large crowd gathered for his funeral in Ajmera village, Battagram, where people from various walks of life paid their respects.