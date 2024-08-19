Maaz Jani: Pakistani TikToker dies before getting life-saving treatment in India

PESHAWAR – Maaz Jani, a 14-year-old TikTok sensation, has died from a lung-related illness, leaving his huge fan following in sorrow.
The young TikToker's medial condition required advanced treatment which was available only in India.
Initially, KP government stepped in to arrange for his treatment after he met with the chief minister, who pledged support for his medical needs.
Despite securing a visa for his treatment, Maaz’s health rapidly declined, and he passed away in Battagram before he could be transported abroad.
The death of young internet celebrity prompted an outpouring of grief in the community. A large crowd gathered for his funeral in Ajmera village, Battagram, where people from various walks of life paid their respects.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 19, 2024 in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
