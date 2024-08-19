Search

PakistanTop News

Supreme Court quashes IHC orders in high-profile Audio Leaks Case

Web Desk
01:06 PM | 19 Aug, 2024
Supreme Court quashes IHC orders in high-profile Audio Leaks Case
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan has suspended Islamabad High Court's decisions on the Audio Leaks case involving Bushra Bibi and Najam Saqib.

A two-member bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan barred the IHC from further proceedings and suspended its order halting surveillance.

During Monday's hearing, concerns were raised about whether the individuals implicated in the leaks might have leaked the recordings themselves.

The apex court also questioned High Court for overstepping its authority and issued notices to the involved parties. Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan expressed frustration over the lack of progress in uncovering the facts.

Rights activists raise privacy concerns as Pakistan authorizes spy agency to tap phone calls, messages

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:33 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Karachi ASI suspended after viral clip shows him changing clothes in ...

01:06 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Supreme Court quashes IHC orders in high-profile Audio Leaks Case

12:53 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Maaz Jani: Pakistani TikToker dies before getting life-saving ...

11:32 AM | 19 Aug, 2024

Heavy rain lashes Lahore, parts of Punjab; More showers expected this ...

11:08 AM | 19 Aug, 2024

Poisoned milk claims lives of six children in Khairpur; probe underway

10:48 AM | 19 Aug, 2024

State Bank of Pakistan clears air on ATM closure amid cyber attacks

Most viewed

09:32 AM | 18 Aug, 2024

Influential man’s car crushes security guard to death in Karachi ...

09:34 AM | 17 Aug, 2024

Couple harassed by charged mob on Independence Day in Islamabad ...

07:57 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Sindh announces public holiday on August 20

09:29 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Pakistan to sign $2 billion deal with Sweden-based global shipping ...

07:30 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Severe flooding hits Punjab after India releases water without warning

10:15 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Government to abolish 5 key ministries

Advertisement

Latest

01:33 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Karachi ASI suspended after viral clip shows him changing clothes in front of women

Gold & Silver

05:31 PM | 17 Aug, 2024

Gold prices hit record high of Rs260,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 19 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 19, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.60 280.50
Euro EUR 303.50 305.70
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.90 360.10
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.90 187.40
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.10 743.60
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.90 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.40 728.50
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.50 324.50
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: