Supreme Court quashes IHC orders in high-profile Audio Leaks Case

ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court of Pakistan has suspended Islamabad High Court's decisions on the Audio Leaks case involving Bushra Bibi and Najam Saqib.

A two-member bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan barred the IHC from further proceedings and suspended its order halting surveillance.

During Monday's hearing, concerns were raised about whether the individuals implicated in the leaks might have leaked the recordings themselves.

The apex court also questioned High Court for overstepping its authority and issued notices to the involved parties. Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan expressed frustration over the lack of progress in uncovering the facts.