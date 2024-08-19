Karachi ASI suspended after viral clip shows him changing clothes in front of women

KARACHI – Police in the port city of Karachi continue to make headlines for wrong reasons and the latest incident a Karachi police officer was suspended for changing clothes in front of a woman at the police station.
The incident was captured on camera and viral video was all over the internet, showing the officer changing his shirt in front of two women at Liaquatabad Police Station.
The incident caused widespread outrage and raised questions about ethical standards within the police force. The cop in the clip is identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Parvez. The women, appearing uncomfortable, turned away as he changed his uniform.
Women in the clip were reportedly called to the station by ASI Parvez in connection with an ongoing investigation.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West, Irfan Baloch, quickly took notice and suspended ASI Parvez for his inappropriate behavior.
Top officials denounced the incident, saying such actions are unacceptable, and will be dealt as per the findings.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 19, 2024 in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
