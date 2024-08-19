Karachi ASI suspended after viral clip shows him changing clothes in front of women

KARACHI – Police in the port city of Karachi continue to make headlines for wrong reasons and the latest incident a Karachi police officer was suspended for changing clothes in front of a woman at the police station.

The incident was captured on camera and viral video was all over the internet, showing the officer changing his shirt in front of two women at Liaquatabad Police Station.

The incident caused widespread outrage and raised questions about ethical standards within the police force. The cop in the clip is identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Parvez. The women, appearing uncomfortable, turned away as he changed his uniform.

Women in the clip were reportedly called to the station by ASI Parvez in connection with an ongoing investigation.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West, Irfan Baloch, quickly took notice and suspended ASI Parvez for his inappropriate behavior.

Top officials denounced the incident, saying such actions are unacceptable, and will be dealt as per the findings.