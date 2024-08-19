Search

Gold price plunges by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

02:50 PM | 19 Aug, 2024
Gold price plunges by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold recorded losses in domestic market of Pakistan in line with decreasing global prices on Monday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs200`to reach Rs260,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram decreased by Rs172 to settle at Rs222,908.

The precious commodity also witnessed losses in the international market as per ounce price plunged by $5 to reach $2,502 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged in Pakistan as per tola price stood at Rs2,950 while 10-gram was sold at Rs2,529.14. 

On Saturday, per tola gold price registered significant gains as per tola price surged by Rs2,500 to reach Rs260,2000. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs2,144 to settle at Rs223,080. 

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 19 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 19, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.60 280.50
Euro EUR 303.50 305.70
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.90 360.10
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.95 76.60
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.85 74.60
Australian Dollar AUD 183.90 187.40
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.10 743.60
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.90 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.40 728.50
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.00 204.00
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.50 324.50
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

