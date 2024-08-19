Gold price plunges by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold recorded losses in domestic market of Pakistan in line with decreasing global prices on Monday.
Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dropped by Rs200`to reach Rs260,000.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram decreased by Rs172 to settle at Rs222,908.
The precious commodity also witnessed losses in the international market as per ounce price plunged by $5 to reach $2,502 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices remain unchanged in Pakistan as per tola price stood at Rs2,950 while 10-gram was sold at Rs2,529.14.
On Saturday, per tola gold price registered significant gains as per tola price surged by Rs2,500 to reach Rs260,2000. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold increased by Rs2,144 to settle at Rs223,080.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 19, 2024 in open market.
On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.5 and selling rate was 305.70.
British Pound rate stayed at 357.9 for buying, and 360.1 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.95 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.60
|280.50
|Euro
|EUR
|303.50
|305.70
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.90
|360.10
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.95
|76.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.60
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183.90
|187.40
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.10
|743.60
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|207.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.35
|910.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.40
|728.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.50
|324.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
