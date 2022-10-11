Incarcerated Kashmiri leader Altaf Shah passes away in Indian hospital
Share
Incarcerated Kashmiri leader Altaf Shah breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday. He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.
Altaf Shah’s daughter confirmed the news with a tweet in which she said, “Abu (father) breathed his last at AIIMS, New Delhi. As a prisoner.”
October 10, 2022
Shah was the son-in-law of late Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani and was imprisoned by the Indian authorities in 2018, along with several other leaders, in an alleged terror funding case.
Last month, Ruwa, who is a journalist, shared that her father was diagnosed with “acute renal cancer which has metastasis and has spread to his other body parts, including his bones”.
My incarcerated father has been diagnosed of acute renal cancer which has metastasis and has spread to his other body parts, including his bones. It is my whole family’s request to please allow us to see him and consider his bail application on health grounds @HMOIndia @PMOIndia— Ruwa Shah (@ShahRuwa) September 30, 2022
The Kashmiri journalist had appealed to the Indian authorities to allow her family to visit Altaf and grant him bail on health grounds.
PM Shehbaz condemns killings
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoled with the family and said that “custodial killings are a norm in Modi's India”.
“Deeply grieved at the passing of prominent Kashmiri leader Altaf Shah, son-in-law of Syed Ali Geelani, while in Indian captivity. Modi regime denied him treatment despite knowing he was cancer patient,” tweeted PM Shehbaz.
Pakistan rejects Indian PM Modi’s remarks about ... 10:38 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the Indian Prime Minister Modi’s remarks about Indian Illegally ...
- Dar leaves for US to attend IMF, World Bank meetings01:12 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
- Zong launches digital trainee executive program01:06 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
- realme C25Y price cut from PKR 30,999 to 28,99912:49 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
- Incarcerated Kashmiri leader Altaf Shah passes away in Indian ...12:24 PM | 11 Oct, 2022
- HBL Prestige goes International11:50 AM | 11 Oct, 2022
- Rekha celebrates 68th birthday09:25 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Bilal Lashari reveals marriage plans in latest TV interview09:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Ranveer Singh and NBA legend Shaq cut a rug to 'Khalibali'11:31 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022