realme C25Y price cut from PKR 30,999 to 28,999

LAHORE - In the month of October, realme has brought an exciting deal for its loyal fans. For the duration of the month, the popular handset, realme C25Y’s price has been slashed from the previous PKR 30,999/- to PKR 28,999/-.

This allows vigilant customers to bring home their own realme C25Y device with amazing savings of PKR 2,000/-. Only three weeks remain for lucky consumers to avail this incredible offer as stock is limited and you might end up missing out if you ponder on it for too long. The C-series lineup of smartphones is massively popular in Pakistan, being known for providing high value for a lower price tag, leading to massive sales for C-series smartphones. The realme C25Y is no exception, garnering incredible sales by delivering all-day performance wrapped up in a chic aesthetic line design.

The realme C25Y comes equipped with a 5000mAh mega battery and is able to support 18W Quick Charging technology. This combination works together to ensure that your device has a long-lasting battery life which can be replenished with ease with help from the Quick Charging adapter. Even at 5% battery, the realme C25Y strives to give all-day performance with its Super Power Saving Mode. This mode allows you to stay on call for 2.21 hours, listen to music for 6.17 hours, and can be left on standby for an impressive 59.35 hours so that even in emergencies you can stretch out the use of your smartphone’s basic features. The processing capability of the realme C25Y is elevated by the inclusion of a powerful Unisoc T610 processor.

This competent processor allows you to multitask on the realme C25Y with ease, never compromising on delivering smooth and reliable performance. The handset also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM for smooth processing and storage. For photography enthusiasts, the realme C25Y is built with a 50MP AI Triple Camera setup, featuring a main 50MP sensor, a 2MP black and white sensor, as well as a 2MP macro sensor to allow you to capture highly detailed images of smaller subjects. Selfie enthusiasts need not worry as the realme C25Y also features a capable 8MP selfie camera which is powered by a premium sensor, delivering stunning results.

The realme C25Y is the perfect smartphone for your daily needs. The budget-friendly option goes above and beyond to ensure the promise of all-day performance. The limited-time price drop offer on the realme C25Y is only valid for the month of October so act fast because this is one offer you don’t want to miss. You can purchase the realme C25Y in local stores as well as online on our official store on Daraz!