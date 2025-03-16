Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Great news for Pakistan: Sialkot’s Forward Sports will provide balls for FIFA World Cup 2026

Good News For Pakistan As Sialkots Forward Sports Provides Balls At Fifa World Cup 2026

LAHORE—This is a historic achievement for Pakistan, a Sialkot-based sports company will manufacture the balls for the FIFA Club World Cup 2026. The CEO of Forward Sports announced this on social media.

Khawaja Masood, the Founder and Chairman of Forward Sports, stated that their company will design, develop, and manufacture the footballs for the FIFA World Cup 2026. On this occasion, he expressed gratitude to every Forward Sports employee who contributed to this success—from design and quality management to IT for data security and production. Their dedication has made this possible, and together they celebrate this proud moment!

In a Facebook post, Khawaja Masood is seen holding this symbol of excellence. In another picture, Donald Trump and the FIFA President proudly present the same ball, showcasing Pakistan’s unmatched craftsmanship in sports manufacturing.

For the 2022 World Cup, Forward Sports and a Chinese company provided FIFA with at least 300,000 units of the match ball. In the fiscal year 2021-22, the company was one of Sialkot’s top export earners, generating roughly $51 million in revenue (approximately Rs. 9.7 billion, based on the lower exchange rate at that time). According to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the country exported sports goods worth Rs. 65.2 billion during that year.

The mega event will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, jointly hosted by 16 cities across three North American countries. Most matches will occur in the United States, while Canada and Mexico will host selected games.

 

