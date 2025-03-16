RAW behind terrorism in Balochistan: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah has alleged that India’s intelligence agency RAW is involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan, adding that a specific political party is also spreading the same propaganda as India.

Speaking to the media in Faisalabad, he claimed that RAW is the mastermind behind terrorism, providing funding and support to terrorists. He asserted that RAW is behind these attacks, gathering and financing militant groups.

Rana Sanaullah further stated that India’s propaganda on terrorism aligns with the narrative of a certain political party, emphasizing that no leniency will be shown to terrorists.

Expressing concerns over Afghanistan’s land being used for terrorism, he urged the Afghan government to take action against militants. He vowed to foil all conspiracies against national security and sovereignty.

Regarding operations in Balochistan, he clarified that no large-scale military action is taking place, but intelligence-based operations are ongoing, successfully eliminating terrorists.