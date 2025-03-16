Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

RAW behind terrorism in Balochistan: Rana Sanaullah

Raw Behind Terrorism In Balochistan Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister’s Adviser Rana Sanaullah has alleged that India’s intelligence agency RAW is involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan, adding that a specific political party is also spreading the same propaganda as India.

Speaking to the media in Faisalabad, he claimed that RAW is the mastermind behind terrorism, providing funding and support to terrorists. He asserted that RAW is behind these attacks, gathering and financing militant groups.

Rana Sanaullah further stated that India’s propaganda on terrorism aligns with the narrative of a certain political party, emphasizing that no leniency will be shown to terrorists.

Expressing concerns over Afghanistan’s land being used for terrorism, he urged the Afghan government to take action against militants. He vowed to foil all conspiracies against national security and sovereignty.

Regarding operations in Balochistan, he clarified that no large-scale military action is taking place, but intelligence-based operations are ongoing, successfully eliminating terrorists.

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 16 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.10
Euro EUR 304.25 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 366.5
U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht THB 8.17 8.32
  https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Mar-2025/malaysian-ringgits-to-pak-rupees-rate-today-on-march-14-2025

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search