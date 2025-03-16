Nadir Ali reveals Kapil Sharma’s shocking reaction to his podcast dream

Famous Pakistani YouTuber and comedian Nadir Ali has revealed for the first time that Indian comedian Kapil Sharma used foul language during a conversation with him.

Nadir Ali appeared as a guest on special Ramadan transmission, where he discussed his career and future plans with host Javeria Saud.

When asked about his dream guest, Nadir Ali stated that he wishes to interview Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his podcast. He added that once this dream comes true, he will quit podcasting.

Explaining his decision, he said, “I want to leave the industry at the peak of my success so that people don’t think I quit due to a downfall.”

Nadir Ali further shared that when he mentioned this to Kapil Sharma, the Indian comedian reacted with a curse word, saying, “After interviewing Shah Rukh Khan, your popularity will skyrocket.” However, Nadir Ali stood firm on his decision.

The YouTuber also revealed that he has conveyed his wish to Shah Rukh Khan’s manager in hopes of making it a reality.