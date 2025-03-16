Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Nadir Ali reveals Kapil Sharma’s shocking reaction to his podcast dream

Nadir Ali Reveals Kapil Sharmas Shocking Reaction To His Podcast Dream

Famous Pakistani YouTuber and comedian Nadir Ali has revealed for the first time that Indian comedian Kapil Sharma used foul language during a conversation with him.

Nadir Ali appeared as a guest on special Ramadan transmission, where he discussed his career and future plans with host Javeria Saud.

When asked about his dream guest, Nadir Ali stated that he wishes to interview Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his podcast. He added that once this dream comes true, he will quit podcasting.

Explaining his decision, he said, “I want to leave the industry at the peak of my success so that people don’t think I quit due to a downfall.”

Nadir Ali further shared that when he mentioned this to Kapil Sharma, the Indian comedian reacted with a curse word, saying, “After interviewing Shah Rukh Khan, your popularity will skyrocket.” However, Nadir Ali stood firm on his decision.

The YouTuber also revealed that he has conveyed his wish to Shah Rukh Khan’s manager in hopes of making it a reality.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 16 March 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.10
Euro EUR 304.25 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 366.5
U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht THB 8.17 8.32
  https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/14-Mar-2025/malaysian-ringgits-to-pak-rupees-rate-today-on-march-14-2025

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search