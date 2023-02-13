Search

Pakistan

More than a dozen suspects rounded up in Nankana Sahib mob lynching

Web Desk 10:32 AM | 13 Feb, 2023
More than a dozen suspects rounded up in Nankana Sahib mob lynching

LAHORE – More than dozen suspects were arrested as police continued raids days after lynching of an alleged blasphemer in Nankana Sahib.

Law enforcers in Nankana Sahib registered a case against unidentified people after a mob of local residents lynched a man accused of blasphemy.

Reports in local media suggest that the suspects were held with help of viral clips after the investigation was launched into the horrific vigilante attack.

Two days back, scores of charged members assaulted a man to death at Warburton Police Station, where he was locked up for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran.

Initial investigation suggests that SHO Warburton Feroze Bhatti and other cops escaped the scene to save their lives after a mob stormed the police station.

The incident sparked outrage in the South Asian nation, prompting action from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who mentioned that no one is allowed to take the law into their hands.

Scores booked in Nankana mob lynching case; raids underway

Punjab top cop also suspended two senior police officers over the incident.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Scores booked in Nankana mob lynching case; raids underway

05:49 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Pakistan sends more relief aid as Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll passes 28,000

01:56 PM | 12 Feb, 2023

Blasphemy accused burnt to death in Nankana Sahib in latest mob lynching

01:52 PM | 11 Feb, 2023

Hira Mani, Nabeel Qureshi and other Pakistani actors attacked, robbed by mob during shoot in Karachi

12:12 PM | 7 Feb, 2023

Pakistani Tiktoker killed 'by cousins' for having more followers

09:34 PM | 1 Feb, 2023

PM orders inquiry as Energy minister suspects ‘possible foreign intervention’ behind Pakistan blackout

04:26 PM | 24 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

DC Lahore’s support can play key role in cycling promotion: PCF ...

12:42 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 13th February 2023

09:16 AM | 13 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 13, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 268.93 269.58
Euro EUR 288.93 289.53
UK Pound Sterling GBP 325.8 326.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.16 73.46
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.6 71.9
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.58 742.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Karachi PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Islamabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Peshawar PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Quetta PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Sialkot PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Attock PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Gujranwala PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Jehlum PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Multan PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Bahawalpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Gujrat PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Nawabshah PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Chakwal PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Hyderabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Nowshehra PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Sargodha PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Faisalabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Mirpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: