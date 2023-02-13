More than a dozen suspects rounded up in Nankana Sahib mob lynching

LAHORE – More than dozen suspects were arrested as police continued raids days after lynching of an alleged blasphemer in Nankana Sahib.

Law enforcers in Nankana Sahib registered a case against unidentified people after a mob of local residents lynched a man accused of blasphemy.

Reports in local media suggest that the suspects were held with help of viral clips after the investigation was launched into the horrific vigilante attack.

Two days back, scores of charged members assaulted a man to death at Warburton Police Station, where he was locked up for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran.

Initial investigation suggests that SHO Warburton Feroze Bhatti and other cops escaped the scene to save their lives after a mob stormed the police station.

The incident sparked outrage in the South Asian nation, prompting action from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who mentioned that no one is allowed to take the law into their hands.

Punjab top cop also suspended two senior police officers over the incident.