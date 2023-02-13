Second round of Pakistan, US mid-level defence dialogue starts today

WASHINGTON – Pakistan and the US are set to start defence talks in Washington to boost bilateral military and security ties.

In another step to reset their bilateral cooperation after an extended period of frosty ties, the four-day Pakistan-US mid-level defence dialogue will continue in Washington DC till February 16.

The Chief of General Staff will lead Pakistan’s inter-agency delegation comprising senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joint Staff Headquarters and three Services Headquarters.

The other side will be represented by the Office of the Undersecretary of Defence.

Both sides will exchange issues of bilateral defence, and security cooperation during the four-day defence dialogue that will continue till February 16.

Earlier in 2021, Pakistan and US held the first round of the Dialogue in South Asian nation.

The defence dialogue reiterates US ties with South Asian nation and will help Islamabad sustain the capability to meet current and future counterterrorism threats.