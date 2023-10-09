Search

UAE Dirham to Pakistani rupees today AED to PKR – 9 October 2023

09:36 AM | 9 Oct, 2023
UAE Dirham to Pakistani rupee
KARACHI – United Arab Emirates Dirham rate in Pakistan stands at Rs76.8 today on Monday.

AED to PKR Rate – 9 October 2023

Date Exchange Rate Difference
9 October 2023 76.8 Nil
8 October 2023 76.8

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 9, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 9, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.4 282.4
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.8 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75
Australian Dollar AUD 178.2 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.62
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 9, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 167,700.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 9 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Karachi PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Islamabad PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Peshawar PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Quetta PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Sialkot PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Attock PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Gujranwala PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Jehlum PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Multan PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Bahawalpur PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Gujrat PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Nawabshah PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Chakwal PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Hyderabad PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Nowshehra PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Sargodha PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Faisalabad PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270
Mirpur PKR 195,600 PKR 2,270

