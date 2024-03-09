Gold maintains bullish momentum in Pakistan; check latest per tola rate

KARACHI – Gold maintained bullish momentum in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday in line with rising prices in international market.

The per tola price of gold saw an increase of Rs1,600 per tola to settle at Rs230,200 while the price of 10-gram surged by Rs1,372 to close at Rs197,360 in the running business week.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity registered significant gains as per ounce price surged to $2,198 after an increase of $18.

A day earlier, the price of per tola surged by Rs450 to settle at Rs228,600 while the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs386 to close at Rs195,988.