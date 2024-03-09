Search

Gold maintains bullish momentum in Pakistan; check latest per tola rate

03:02 PM | 9 Mar, 2024
Gold maintains bullish momentum in Pakistan; check latest per tola rate
KARACHI – Gold maintained bullish momentum in domestic market of Pakistan on Saturday in line with rising prices in international market.

The per tola price of gold saw an increase of Rs1,600 per tola to settle at Rs230,200 while the price of 10-gram surged by Rs1,372 to close at Rs197,360 in the running business week.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity registered significant gains as per ounce price surged to $2,198 after an increase of $18.

A day earlier, the price of per tola surged by Rs450 to settle at Rs228,600 while the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs386 to close at Rs195,988.

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 9 Marc 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Saturday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.8 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.3 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.2.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 282.05
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.3 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.09 751.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.88 41.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.73 36.08
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.09 918.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.16 59.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.71 733.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 318.19 320.69
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

