Class 9 students beaten to death by school teacher in Sargodha ahead of exams 2024

FAISALABAD – A ninth class student of a private school died after he was allegedly brutally beaten by his teacher in Sargodha.

The brutal incident comes as first annual examination 2024 for 9th class are set to commence on March 19 across Punjab cities, including Sargodha.

Police said the school teacher had beaten the student named Samiullah with a stick, damaging his backbone.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Sargodha and later taken to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where he was pronounced dead. The incident, according to police, took place two days ago.

Police said the First Information Report (FIR) of the incident has been registered while raids are being conducted to arrest the suspect.