10th Class Computer Science past papers, model papers 2024 of Punjab boards

LAHORE – All the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) across Punjab are holding first annual examination 2024 for matric class.

The Lahore board is scheduled to conduct the exam of Computer Science, one of the top picked subjects by students, on March 14 while other boards will hold it according to their respective date sheet.

As the students gearing up for the preparations, a right strategy can help them achieve high scores in the subject. They can design the strategy by review past papers and model papers of the subject.

The past papers and model papers provide insight about structure of paper, types of questions and allocation of marks. It also prepare them regarding time management while attempting the paper.

Similarly, the past papers and model papers for Computer Science can help students for preparation effectively.

BISE Lahore Model Papers of Computer Science Class 10

BISE Rawalpindi Class 10 Computer Science Past Papers