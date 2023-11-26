Profile: Shan Masood

Shan Masood is new Test Captain of Pakistan Cricket team and will lead newly selected Test Squad against six times World Cup winner and ICC No.2 Test ranked team, Australia. This challenging tour will be to Australian soil where Pakistan cricket team has lost their past 14 Tests on dating since 1999.

Early life of Shan Masood

Shan Masood was born on 14th October 1989 in Kuwait where his father was serving in a local bank. His family returned to Pakistan just after the war broke out between Iraq and the Gulf States in 90’s. The family returned to their native city Karachi and started living there.

Shan Masood’s Education

Shan Masood studied at Stamford School, Lincolnshire during his stay in UK with the family. He studied Economics at Durham University later. After completing this, he also studied Management and Sports Sciences at Loughborough University through a distance learning programme.

Shan Masood's Father’s Role in Cricket

Shan Masood’s father, Mansoor Masood Khan, had been very enthusiastic and thrilled to take part in sports since his youth era. He himself played hockey at provincial level and motivated him to take part in sports. He became a member of the governing board in the Pakistan Cricket Board in 2014. Shan Masood felt acknowledged his father’s motivation and encouragement for playing cricket for Pakistan.

Shan Masood’s Siblings

Shan Masood had one sister and one brother. Unfortunately, his elder sister died in 2021. His younger brother, Ali Masood, is a barrister.

Shan Masood’s Wife

Shan Masood married Nische Khan on 21st January 2023 in Peshawar. Nische Khan is an inspirational figure in her own right. She is the daughter of Abdur Rauf Khan and Nuzhat.

Batting Records in School Age

Shan Masood performed remarkably in his childhood school age as an ambitious and hardworking cricketer. His performance in school-circuit cricket in 2009 was extraordinary because he made 1,237 runs and broke a variety of records. He got an average of 103 runs while smashing several records at Stamford School and proved his mettle.

Shan Masood's Cricketing Career

After returning Pakistan from Kuwait, Shan Masood started playing for the U15 and U19 sides. He made 80 runs against Australia U19 in 2007 and received recognition and acceptance. His first-class debut was from Karachi Knights and he played a crucial role in Karachi’s Habib Bank Cup win in 2011.

Captain of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, Multan Sultan & Sothern Punjab

Currently, Shan Masood is the appointed captain of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club for the 2023 County season. He has also served as the captain of Multan Sultans and Southern Punjab Cricket Team. He was also captain of Bagh Stallions in the Kashmir Premier League last 2022 season.

Shan Masood Awarded Central Contract

In August 2018, Shan Masood was one of thirty-three players to be awarded a central contract for the 2018–19 season by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Shan Masood's achievements in cricket

Shan Masood has performed splendidly at domestic and international level with his stylish and elegant batting technique and temperament:

Shan Masood‘s first-class debut was in the 2007 season.

He made 54runs for Karachi as part of a 154-run opening stand with Test Cricketer Asad Shafiq.

He also played three first-class games for Durham University.

In April 2018, he was named the vice-captain of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's squad for the 2018 Pakistan Cup.

In September 2019, he was named as the captain of Southern Punjab for the 2019–20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament.

He also signed Derbyshire for the 2022 county season in last year 2022.

Brilliant Performances in 2022 County Championship

Shan Masood made his maiden double century in first-class cricket and scored an unbeaten 201 runs on the opening day against Sussex. In April 2022, in the second round of matches in the 2022 County Championship, in the following match, Shan scored another double century, becoming the first batter for Derbyshire to score back-to-back double centuries in first-class cricket. This splendid performance continued when he also scored his third century for Derbyshire against Worcestershire.

Test career of Shan Masood

Shan Masood has played 30 test matches since 2013 with an average of 28.7 with 4 hundreds and 7 fifties. He scored 1597 runs in 56 Innings.

He made 75 on Test debut against South Africa in October 2013. He scored his maiden century against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in July 2015, putting on 242 for the third wicket with Younis Khan as Pakistan successfully chased 382.

In December 2019, he scored his second Test century, against the touring Sri Lankans at the National Stadium, Karachi. In the same match, he also scored his 1,000th run in Test cricket.

In February 2020, Masood made his third Test century, against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi. He scored his 4thCentury in 2020 against England at Emirates Old Trafford and made 156 runs from 319 balls with 18 boundaries and 2 towering sixes.

Career Teams of Shan Masood

Pakistan Under-19s, Pakistan, Pakistan A, Islamabad Leopards, Karachi Zebras, Federal United, Islamabad Region, Southern Punjab, Sindh, Karachi Urban Under-19s

ODI Career of Shan Masood

Shan Masood was named in Pakistan's One Day International (ODI) squad for the 2018 Asia Cup, but he did not play. In January 2019, he was named in Pakistan's ODI squad for their series against South Africa, but again he did not play. In March 2019, he was named in Pakistan's ODI squad for their series against Australia. Finally, he made his ODI debut for Pakistan against Australia on 22 March 2019.

ODI & T20 records of Shan Masood

Shan Masood has also played 9 ODI matches and scored 163 runs with an average of 18.0.In T20 matches, he scored 395 runs in 19 matches with an impressive strike rate of 121.9.He has also scored 3 Fifties in 19 matches. Shan Masood was named in Pakistan's T20I squad for the series against England in September 2022.He made his T20I debut on 20thSeptember 2022, against England.

T20 World Cup 2022 Performance

Shan Masood was the part of Pakistan Cricket team in the T20 World Cup 2022.He scored 175 runs in seven matches at 43.75. He was the joint top-scorer for Pakistan in The ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022.

Named Vice-Captain of ODI Team

Shan was named as the vice-captain of the Pakistan's ODI team for their home series against New Zealand in January 2023.Recently, he has been made Captain of the test squad for touring Australia during December 2023-Jan2024 three tests matches series.

