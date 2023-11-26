Profile: Shan Masood

Shan Masood is new Test Captain of Pakistan Cricket team and will lead newly selected Test Squad against six times World Cup winner and ICC No.2 Test ranked team, Australia. This challenging tour will be to Australian soil where Pakistan cricket team has lost their past 14 Tests on dating since 1999.
Early life of Shan Masood
Shan Masood was born on 14th October 1989 in Kuwait where his father was serving in a local bank. His family returned to Pakistan just after the war broke out between Iraq and the Gulf States in 90’s. The family returned to their native city Karachi and started living there.
Shan Masood’s Education
Shan Masood studied at Stamford School, Lincolnshire during his stay in UK with the family. He studied Economics at Durham University later. After completing this, he also studied Management and Sports Sciences at Loughborough University through a distance learning programme.
Shan Masood's Father’s Role in Cricket
Shan Masood’s father, Mansoor Masood Khan, had been very enthusiastic and thrilled to take part in sports since his youth era. He himself played hockey at provincial level and motivated him to take part in sports. He became a member of the governing board in the Pakistan Cricket Board in 2014. Shan Masood felt acknowledged his father’s motivation and encouragement for playing cricket for Pakistan.
Shan Masood’s Siblings
Shan Masood had one sister and one brother. Unfortunately, his elder sister died in 2021. His younger brother, Ali Masood, is a barrister.
Shan Masood’s Wife
Shan Masood married Nische Khan on 21st January 2023 in Peshawar. Nische Khan is an inspirational figure in her own right. She is the daughter of Abdur Rauf Khan and Nuzhat.
Batting Records in School Age
Shan Masood performed remarkably in his childhood school age as an ambitious and hardworking cricketer. His performance in school-circuit cricket in 2009 was extraordinary because he made 1,237 runs and broke a variety of records. He got an average of 103 runs while smashing several records at Stamford School and proved his mettle.
Shan Masood's Cricketing Career
After returning Pakistan from Kuwait, Shan Masood started playing for the U15 and U19 sides. He made 80 runs against Australia U19 in 2007 and received recognition and acceptance. His first-class debut was from Karachi Knights and he played a crucial role in Karachi’s Habib Bank Cup win in 2011.
Captain of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, Multan Sultan & Sothern Punjab
Currently, Shan Masood is the appointed captain of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club for the 2023 County season. He has also served as the captain of Multan Sultans and Southern Punjab Cricket Team. He was also captain of Bagh Stallions in the Kashmir Premier League last 2022 season.
Shan Masood Awarded Central Contract
In August 2018, Shan Masood was one of thirty-three players to be awarded a central contract for the 2018–19 season by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Shan Masood's achievements in cricket
Test career of Shan Masood
Shan Masood has played 30 test matches since 2013 with an average of 28.7 with 4 hundreds and 7 fifties. He scored 1597 runs in 56 Innings.
He made 75 on Test debut against South Africa in October 2013. He scored his maiden century against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in July 2015, putting on 242 for the third wicket with Younis Khan as Pakistan successfully chased 382.
In December 2019, he scored his second Test century, against the touring Sri Lankans at the National Stadium, Karachi. In the same match, he also scored his 1,000th run in Test cricket.
In February 2020, Masood made his third Test century, against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi. He scored his 4thCentury in 2020 against England at Emirates Old Trafford and made 156 runs from 319 balls with 18 boundaries and 2 towering sixes.
Career Teams of Shan Masood
Pakistan Under-19s, Pakistan, Pakistan A, Islamabad Leopards, Karachi Zebras, Federal United, Islamabad Region, Southern Punjab, Sindh, Karachi Urban Under-19s
ODI Career of Shan Masood
Shan Masood was named in Pakistan's One Day International (ODI) squad for the 2018 Asia Cup, but he did not play. In January 2019, he was named in Pakistan's ODI squad for their series against South Africa, but again he did not play. In March 2019, he was named in Pakistan's ODI squad for their series against Australia. Finally, he made his ODI debut for Pakistan against Australia on 22 March 2019.
ODI & T20 records of Shan Masood
Shan Masood has also played 9 ODI matches and scored 163 runs with an average of 18.0.In T20 matches, he scored 395 runs in 19 matches with an impressive strike rate of 121.9.He has also scored 3 Fifties in 19 matches. Shan Masood was named in Pakistan's T20I squad for the series against England in September 2022.He made his T20I debut on 20thSeptember 2022, against England.
T20 World Cup 2022 Performance
Shan Masood was the part of Pakistan Cricket team in the T20 World Cup 2022.He scored 175 runs in seven matches at 43.75. He was the joint top-scorer for Pakistan in The ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022.
Named Vice-Captain of ODI Team
Shan was named as the vice-captain of the Pakistan's ODI team for their home series against New Zealand in January 2023.Recently, he has been made Captain of the test squad for touring Australia during December 2023-Jan2024 three tests matches series.
Shan Masood Instagram ID:
Instagram: shani_official89
287.9K+ followers
Shan Masood Facebook ID:
https://www.facebook.com/shanmasood
165K followers • 18 following
Pakistani rupee witnessed recovery against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.
On Sunday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284
|287.15
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.07
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
Gold prices increased in Pakistan as the yellow metal gained grounds in the international market.
On Sunday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,700.
Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,549, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,525 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs162,450 for tola.
In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Karachi
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Quetta
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Attock
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Multan
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,618
