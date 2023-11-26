Search

Famous PeopleSports

Profile: Shan Masood

Aamir Tariq
04:19 PM | 26 Nov, 2023
Profile: Shan Masood
Source: shanmasood214/Facebook

Shan Masood is new Test Captain of Pakistan Cricket team and will lead newly selected Test Squad against six times World Cup winner and ICC No.2 Test ranked team, Australia. This challenging tour will be to Australian soil where Pakistan cricket team has lost their past 14 Tests on dating since 1999.

Early life of Shan Masood 

Shan Masood was born on 14th October 1989 in Kuwait where his father was serving in a local bank. His family returned to Pakistan just after the war broke out between Iraq and the Gulf States in 90’s. The family returned to their native city Karachi and started living there.

Shan Masood’s Education 

Shan Masood studied at Stamford School, Lincolnshire during his stay in UK with the family. He studied Economics at Durham University later. After completing this, he also studied Management and Sports Sciences at Loughborough University through a distance learning programme.

Shan Masood's Father’s Role in Cricket

Shan Masood’s father, Mansoor Masood Khan, had been very enthusiastic and thrilled to take part in sports since his youth era. He himself played hockey at provincial level and motivated him to take part in sports. He became a member of the governing board in the Pakistan Cricket Board in 2014. Shan Masood felt acknowledged his father’s motivation and encouragement for playing cricket for Pakistan.

Shan Masood’s Siblings

Shan Masood had one sister and one brother. Unfortunately, his elder sister died in 2021. His younger brother, Ali Masood, is a barrister.

Shan Masood’s Wife

Shan Masood married Nische Khan on  21st January 2023 in Peshawar. Nische Khan is an inspirational figure in her own right. She is the daughter of Abdur Rauf Khan and Nuzhat.

Shan Masood and Nische Khan’s wedding pictures, videos hit social media

Batting Records in School Age

Shan Masood performed remarkably in his childhood school age as an ambitious and hardworking cricketer. His performance in school-circuit cricket in 2009 was extraordinary because he made 1,237 runs and broke a variety of records. He got an average of 103 runs while smashing several records at Stamford School and proved his mettle.

Who is the next captain of Pakistan cricket team?

Shan Masood's Cricketing Career 

After returning Pakistan from Kuwait, Shan Masood started playing for the U15 and U19 sides. He made 80 runs against Australia U19 in 2007 and received recognition and acceptance. His first-class debut was from Karachi Knights and he played a crucial role in Karachi’s Habib Bank Cup win in 2011.

Captain of Yorkshire County Cricket Club, Multan Sultan & Sothern Punjab 

Currently, Shan Masood is the appointed captain of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club for the 2023 County season. He has also served as the captain of Multan Sultans and Southern Punjab Cricket Team. He was also captain of Bagh Stallions in the Kashmir Premier League last 2022 season.

Shan Masood Awarded Central Contract 

In August 2018, Shan Masood was one of thirty-three players to be awarded a central contract for the 2018–19 season by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Shan Masood's achievements in cricket

  • Shan Masood has performed splendidly at domestic and international level with his stylish and elegant batting technique and temperament:
  • Shan Masood‘s first-class debut was in the 2007 season. 
  • He made 54runs for Karachi as part of a 154-run opening stand with Test Cricketer Asad Shafiq. 
  • He also played three first-class games for Durham University.
  • In April 2018, he was named the vice-captain of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's squad for the 2018 Pakistan Cup.
  • In September 2019, he was named as the captain of Southern Punjab for the 2019–20 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament.
  • He also signed Derbyshire for the 2022 county season in last year 2022.
  • Brilliant Performances in 2022 County Championship
  • Shan Masood made his maiden double century in first-class cricket and scored an unbeaten 201 runs on the opening day against Sussex. In April 2022, in the second round of matches in the 2022 County Championship, in the following match, Shan scored another double century, becoming the first batter for Derbyshire to score back-to-back double centuries in first-class cricket. This splendid performance continued when he also scored his third century for Derbyshire against Worcestershire.

Test career of Shan Masood 

Shan Masood has played 30 test matches since 2013 with an average of  28.7 with 4 hundreds and 7 fifties. He scored 1597 runs in 56 Innings.

He made 75 on Test debut against South Africa in October 2013. He scored his maiden century against Sri Lanka at Pallekele in July 2015, putting on 242 for the third wicket with Younis Khan as Pakistan successfully chased 382. 

In December 2019, he scored his second Test century, against the touring Sri Lankans at the National Stadium, Karachi. In the same match, he also scored his 1,000th run in Test cricket.

In February 2020, Masood made his third Test century, against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi. He scored his 4thCentury in 2020 against England at Emirates Old Trafford and made 156 runs from 319 balls with 18 boundaries and 2 towering sixes.

Career Teams of Shan Masood

Pakistan Under-19s, Pakistan, Pakistan A, Islamabad Leopards, Karachi Zebras, Federal United, Islamabad Region, Southern Punjab, Sindh, Karachi Urban Under-19s

ODI Career of Shan Masood

Shan Masood was named in Pakistan's One Day International (ODI) squad for the 2018 Asia Cup, but he did not play. In January 2019, he was named in Pakistan's ODI squad for their series against South Africa, but again he did not play. In March 2019, he was named in Pakistan's ODI squad for their series against Australia. Finally, he made his ODI debut for Pakistan against Australia on 22 March 2019.

ODI & T20 records of Shan Masood 

Shan Masood has also played 9 ODI matches and scored 163 runs with an average of 18.0.In T20 matches, he scored 395 runs in 19 matches with an impressive strike rate of 121.9.He has also scored 3 Fifties in 19 matches. Shan Masood was named in Pakistan's T20I squad for the series against England in September 2022.He made his T20I debut on 20thSeptember 2022, against England.

T20 World Cup 2022 Performance 

Shan Masood was the part of Pakistan Cricket team in the T20 World Cup 2022.He scored 175 runs in seven matches at 43.75. He was the joint top-scorer for Pakistan in The ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022.

Named Vice-Captain of ODI Team

Shan was named as the vice-captain of the Pakistan's ODI team for their home series against New Zealand in January 2023.Recently, he has been made Captain of the test squad for touring Australia during December 2023-Jan2024 three tests matches series.

Shan Masood Instagram ID:

Instagram: shani_official89

287.9K+ followers

Shan Masood Facebook ID:

https://www.facebook.com/shanmasood

165K followers • 18 following

Aamir Tariq
Aamir Tariq

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

03:18 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Profile: Virat Kohli

12:51 PM | 18 Nov, 2023

Shan Masood injured in fierce collision with Sarfraz Ahmed ahead of ...

10:13 AM | 15 Nov, 2023

Shan Masood, Shaheen Afridi in line to replace Babar Azam as Pakistan ...

01:37 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

10:37 PM | 21 Aug, 2023

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

03:23 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:47 PM | 26 Nov, 2023

Karachi, Hyderabad to have more rains today

Horoscope

09:23 AM | 26 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 26, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 26 Nov 2023

Pakistani rupee witnessed recovery against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284 for buying and 287.15 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 26 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284 287.15
Euro EUR 310.71 311.31
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.55 358.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.55 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.94 76.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.85 187.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.53 759.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.8 39.9
Danish Krone DKK 41.79 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.52 36.62
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.38 925.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.9 172.9
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 734.05 742.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.2 212.7
Swedish Korona SEK 27.07 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 322.89
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.04

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices increase in Pakistan, check out the gold rates – November 26, 2023

Gold prices increased in Pakistan as the yellow metal gained grounds in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 26 November 2023

On Sunday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs216,600, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs185,700.

Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs198,549, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs189,525 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs162,450 for tola.

In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Karachi PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Islamabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Peshawar PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Quetta PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Sialkot PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Attock PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Gujranwala PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Jehlum PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Multan PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Bahawalpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Gujrat PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Nawabshah PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Chakwal PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Hyderabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Nowshehra PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Sargodha PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Faisalabad PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618
Mirpur PKR 216,600 PKR 2,618

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: