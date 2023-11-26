At least 11 security personnel injured in Bannu suicide bombing: reports

PESHAWAR – At least eleven security personnel were injured in a suicide boming near a vehicle of armed forces on Sunday.

Unverified reports suggest that a suicide bombing targeted a convoy of the security forces, in Bakkakhel, Bannu Division, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Three personnel are said to be in critical condition, and have been shifted to CMH Bannu, per reports.

The military's media affairs wing ISPR has not shared any developments about the ambush till the filling of this story.

KP, Balochistan witness spike in terrorist attacks as the crisis hit country witnessed hundreds of terror attacks in last one year that resulted in an increased number of casualties of armed forces people and even civilians.

More to follow...